Jose Riveiro has dismissed rumours that he left Orlando Pirates due to distance or family reasons, saying his departure was a personal decision based on professional timing

The Spaniard, now coaching Al Ahly, revealed he felt his journey with Pirates had come to a natural end, and he needed a new challenge to grow as a coach

Riveiro reflected on his legacy, stating that it was also the right time for Orlando Pirates to take a new direction, as he prepares to lead Al Ahly at the FIFA Club World Cup

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has addressed speculation surrounding his sudden departure from the club earlier this year, stating that his decision was rooted in personal and professional growth rather than family considerations.

Riveiro, who is now in charge of Egyptian giants Al Ahly and played a goalless draw clash against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami at the ongoing the FIFA Club World Cup , clarified rumours linking his exit to homesickness or family proximity. Speaking to Metro FM, the Spaniard explained that he felt his journey with the Buccaneers had reached its natural conclusion.

“There was a narrative about my decision to leave Pirates. I never said I left because of the distance or to be closer to my family. The decision was based on my own feelings, my time at Pirates was up. I needed a new challenge.” Riveiro said.

Riveiro’s success at Pirates and his next chapter

Riveiro enjoyed a fruitful spell at Orlando Pirates, leading the side to three MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cup victories. Despite this success, he felt it was time to move forward professionally.

“It’s also a positive step for Pirates. The club can now explore a different path and continue their journey under a new vision.” He added.

The 48-year-old believes Al Ahly provides the ideal platform for growth.

“It’s a club with ambition and a culture of winning. That’s important for me as a coach who wants to keep improving.”

Family matters and long-distance reflections

Riveiro also touched on the emotional and logistical challenges of living abroad, but dismissed the idea that they were the primary reason for his departure.

“Of course, being far from home is tough, but that wasn’t the main issue. When you think about moving your family, it’s not an easy call. I’m used to being alone and focusing on my job. That’s how I operate, and it’s what I’ll continue doing at Al Ahly.”

Legacy at Pirates and what comes next

Riveiro leaves behind a legacy of silverware and stability at Pirates. While the club searches for a new head coach

