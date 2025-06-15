Jose Riveiro has highlighted what went wrong in the FIFA Club World Cup opener between Al Ahly and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The former Orlando Pirates coach was handling his first official game as Al Ahly coach since joining the club this summer but failed to mark his debut with a win.

Summer signing Trezeguet had the chance to give the Red Devils a win, but missed a penalty in the first half of the match as the game ended goalless.

Riveiro on Al Ahly's draw against Messi's Inter Miami

In an interview with DAZN, as per Al Jazeera, Riveiro outlines the mistake Al Ahly made against Inter Miami in their Club World Cup opener.

The Spanish coach wanted a win on his official debut as the Red Devils' coach, but the match was marred with a lot of missed chances from the Egyptian giants.

“It’s not so much about what went wrong,” Riveiro told DAZN, as reported by Al Jazeera. “We had a good number of chances in the first half that could’ve changed the game, but we didn’t take them.

“In the second half, we went through a tough period, but there were plenty of positives — and also areas we need to improve on for next time.

“It honestly felt like we were playing in Cairo. The support was incredible, especially for my first match. Hopefully, we can reward the fans with a win in our next outing.”

