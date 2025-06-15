Percy Tau has responded to critics regarding his recent form for Bafana Bafana after being left out of the national team for some time by Hugo Broos

The South African international has not featured for the national team since the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March, and was recently omitted from Broos' squad during the international break

Tau, who has been a key player for Bafana Bafana in the past, remains determined to prove himself and earn his place in the team once again as he still has something to offer

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau has hit back at doubters over his recent form for Bafana Bafana after failing to make the starting line-up for Hugo Broos' side.

The Bafana Bafana star has not featured for Broos' side since the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March and was recently snubbed in the squad that played against Tanzania and Mozambique in an international friendly match.

Lack of game time at his former Al Ahly led to the Belgian tactician's decision to leave him out of the Bafana Bafana. His move to Qatar SC didn't also help matter that much, and he's back in South Africa looking for a possible move to one of the big three in the Premier Soccer League.

Tau hits back at critics

Tau in an interview with Robert Marawa on #MSWon947 claims he understands the dynamics of the national team and why certain performances might lead to doubts.

However, the former Brighton star believes that experienced players or those going through a rough patch shouldn’t be cast aside, as they still have valuable contributions to offer the team.

“I still believe I have something to offer the national team,” said Percy Tau.

“Yes, there have been performances that raised questions, but that doesn’t suddenly make you a bad player, and it doesn’t change who I am. My name is still Percy, and I’ll always give my best. Sure, younger players are doing well, but do we want a national team made up only of youngsters and forget about the experienced ones?

“Football is a game of highs and lows, every player goes through phases. But should we cast someone aside the moment they hit a rough patch? I don’t think that should be the approach. It risks changing how players feel about representing their country. We don’t want a situation where players only feel supported when things are going well.

“I believe there needs to be a balance. You need both young talent and experienced players in the national setup. And just for the record, I’m still only 31. Sometimes coaches talk about me like I’m 38!”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News