Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Percy Tau is set to leave Al Ahly of Egypt for a new club after months of battle with Swiss manager Marcel Koller

The South African winger was also linked with a return to the Premier Soccer League with Kaizer Chiefs at the forefront, but the Glamour Boys are set to miss out on his signing

The Bafana Bafana forward is leaving Africa for a move abroad, while also snubbing the opportunity to reunite with Pitso Misomane at Esteghlal FC

South African international Percy Tau has reportedly found a new club as he's set to part ways with Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star is said to have agreed to terminate his contract with the Red Devils after months of back-and-forth with his manager, Marcel Koller.

For the past two transfer windows, Al Ahly has been looking for a way to let the Bafana Bafana forward go. They are seeking to sign another foreign player to take over the slot occupied by the 'Lion of Judah'.

South African international Percy Tau in action during the FIFA Challenger Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup match between Al Ahly and C.F. Pachuca at Stadium 974. Photo: Jose Breton.

The EPL giants are among the four clubs representing Africa at the inaugural edition of the 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in the United States of America later this year.

They are looking at every opportunity to strengthen their squad before the tournament kicks off, and letting Tau leave is one of their objectives.

Tau set to join a new club despite Kaizer Chiefs' links

According to Soccer-Laduma, Tau is set to snub Kaizer Chiefs and Pitso Mosimane's Esteghlal for a move to the Middle East.

The former Brighton winger is reportedly set to join Qatar Sports Club and could be unveiled as their new player before Sunday.

"Reports from abroad have suggested that Percy Tau is set to make his way to his new club. This is where he is expected to be unveiled in the coming days. He is expected to complete a move to Qatari club Qatar SC," Soccer Laduma claimed in a statement on their website.

Bafana Bafana Percy Tau is set to join Qatar Sports Club from Al Ahly despite serious links with Kaizer Chiefs and other clubs. Photo: Jose Breton.

The Bafana Bafana star is said to have agreed terms with the Qatar Stars League side, and Al Ahly are also in sync with the deal.

The Kings are already making plans to make room for Tau when he joins them as they ready to release either Brazilian forward Carlinhos, who is on loan from Portuguese side Portimonense, or Congolese star Jackson Malango.

If all goes to plan, the former Club Brugge winger could make his debut for Qatar SC against Michael Olunga's Al Duhail at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

Al Ahly legend advises former club over Tau's exit

Briefly News earlier reported that an Al Ahly legend has advised the CAF Champions League defending concerning Tau's situation at the club.

The club legend believes the South African international is one of the best players at the former team and they shouldn't let him leave in January.

