Nightlife in South Africa has become a massive source of income, and many have cashed in

Celebs like Kabza De Small have invested in nightclubs as a means to make extra money, and it's paying off for them

We take a look at the celebrities who recently opened nightclubs in South Africa

Kabza De Small is among the celebs who invested in nightclubs. Image: kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Briefly News did a quick rundown of the celebs who opened their own nightclubs.

1. Kabza De Small

The self-proclaimed King of Amapiano opened his now-famous Piano Hub nightclub towards the end of 2024, and it appears to be doing pretty well.

The venue hosts some of the biggest stars and bawlers ready to flaunt their wealth and buy the most expensive bottles.

Piano Hub came under scrutiny when a price list rumoured to be from the club was exposed, showing the excessively hiked prices of some famous drinks and sodas. However, that hasn't stopped people from filling up the venue.

Kabza has also invested in livestock and often shares photos of his cattle on social media.

2. Gogo Skhotheni

The famous sangoma's latest business venture caught many fans off guard but has been widely praised on social media.

Gogo Skhotheni announced the opening of Club Cavo, which is located in the famous Maboneng precinct in downtown Johannesburg.

As she's no stranger to controversy, the celebrity DJ was accused of having used state money to fund her nightclub business after her alleged affair with a prominent businessman was revealed.

However, she has moved on from the drama and continues to promote the venue ahead of its launch on 25 January 2025, according to The South African.

3. Dino Ndlovu

The former Bafana Bafana star appears to have made a great life for himself after retiring from the pitch.

According to reports, Dino's investments stretch far beyond fashion and flashy multi-million-rand cars, after he was reported to own two nightclubs, including the Legacy Lifestyle Lounge in Nelspruit.

Dino is said to own the Goodfellas Night Club, which, according to The South African, was launched just months after Legacy opened its doors.

Celebs with failed businesses

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a list of some local celebs whose businesses failed to take off.

From Bonang Matheba to DJ Zinhle, we shared some details of some of our faves' investments that didn't go as well as they had hoped.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News