Bonang Matheba, Boity Thulo, Minnie Dlamini and Other Mzansi Celebs With Failed Businesses
- The world of entrepreneurship is a slippery slope, and not everyone can get it right - even celebrities
- Bonang Matheba is the latest celeb whose business suffered a huge loss, and fans can't seem to understand why
- We took a look at some of the celebrities whose businesses took a knock, from Boity Thulo's perfume brand to Maps Maponyane's burger joint
Briefly News did a rundown of some failed celebrity businesses over the years, and some that you may have forgotten about.
1. Bonang Matheba
First off, we've got Queen B and her luxurious alcoholic beverage, BNG. The fabulous and once-famous drinks recently suffered a major price cut from their original R399 to now being sold at R99 a bottle.
2. Boity Thulo
Probably one of the most-talked-about flops was Boity's perfume brand, which was later priced to clear from R595 to a disappointing R60 a bottle.
Despite the backlash, the media personality owned up to the failure, saying that "Life happened" and would move on to bigger and better things.
3. DJ Zinhle
Another brand that many fans were rooting for was DJ Zinhle's luxurious furniture line, Jiyane Atelier, which quietly closed down just three years after opening.
Sunday World reports that the company is in the process of liquidation and is facing deregistration due to annual return non-compliance.
4. Lekau Sehoana
Drip Footwear is currently facing liquidation as the courts begin the process of selling assets to pay off debts. Lekau Sehoana went under scrutiny for his hefty advertising budget for the company, which sadly did not translate to sales.
5. Maps Maponyane
The lockdown birthed Maps Maponyane's once-popular burger spot, Buns Out, which was expected to be the go-to place that many celebs and influencers flocked to.
But sadly, in 2021, Maps announced its closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and load shedding.
6. Minnie Dlamini
Remember Minnie Dlamini's luxury skincare brand? The media personality revealed in 2022 that MD Body was liquidated, noting that it was a great learning curve for her and that some partnerships did not work in her favour.
