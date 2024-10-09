South Africans couldn't help but question the dramatic decline of Bonang Matheba's BNG

The once-famous alcoholic brand suffered several price drops in recent months and is now priced at just R99 a bottle

Mzansi is curious to know how this came about while others celebrated the price drop

Bonang Matheba’s BNG drinks were reduced to clear at R99. Images: bonang_m

It looks like things have been rough for Bonang Matheba after her alcoholic brand suffered a massive decline.

Bonang Matheba's BNG suffers price reduction

South Africans may finally get to enjoy Bonang Matheba's luxurious champagne after retailers dropped its prices, but sadly, this isn't good news for Queen B.

According to gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, things haven't been looking good for BNG as of late, which suffered a major price reduction in 2024 at one of its major retailers, Woolworths.

Musa alleges that the champagne, which was initially priced at R399, was later dropped to R199 in months. He shared a photo after the Brut and Brut Rose MCC were reduced to clear, sitting at R99 a bottle:

Mzansi weighs in on BNG price reduction

Netizens are stunned and hope that BNG bounces back:

Lord_shaid said:

"Running a business is so stressful, big hugs to BNG."

njaps12 wrote:

"Eish, I hope it picks up its regular prices, or they are pushing her out to bring in a new brand? Or they wanna buy the stake at a lower market value? The market is full of dirty tricks."

Istorina4 was upset:

"This is saddening."

Merlothi_ posted:

"This is actually a sad development."

Meanwhile, others threw shade at Bonang and hoped the prices would drop even lower:

ramalokot threw shade at Bonang:

"This is what happens when you sue innocent people and block Twitter users."

Malome_TT wrote:

"We are patiently waiting for it to be R45 like Namaqua and Paarl Perle."

bozzie_t said:

"It's now competing with Paarl Perle."

thiofhilambani was excited:

"Now I can afford it!"

