South African talented actress and producer Sonia Mbele showed off her latest sporty wheels on social media

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the former Generations star hoping into her brand new Ferrari

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Mbele showing off her Ferrari

Actress Sonia Mbele showed off her brand-new car. Image: @thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

Bathong! Our talented actress and executive producer, Sonia Mbele, had many netizens gushing over her new big purchase.

Recently, the former Generations actress made headlines on social media after a video of herself showing off her brand new expensive Ferrari went viral after the news and gossip page MDNews shared the clip on their Twitter (X) page.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Sonia's new flashy car

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sonia Mbele's new flashy car immediately after the clip was shared on social media. Here's what they had to say:

@Malusitheegoat said:

"She's busy flexing new cars, not looking after her son, who is busy assaulting women and allegedly graping them. We need to talk about absent mothers."

@sibonisoh_zulu wrote:

"I hope SARS is watching."

@Piru4l responded:

"My X investigators get to work and find out who the real owner is and which country she’s in considering it being a left hand drive."

@Limagotel replied:

"Happy for her, as long as she doesn't owe any bank any money."

Actress Sonia Mbele flaunted her new Ferrari. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

NPA pulls back controversial statement about Sonia's son

In January 2025, It appeared that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) couldn't take the heat from social media and made a U-turn on its initial statement.

The organisation put Sonia Mbele on blast in a now-deleted and retracted statement mentioning the former Generations actress in her son, Donell's assault case. After facing public scrutiny for dragging the actress into her son's legal drama, the NPA issued another statement dated 22 January 2025, addressing netizens' outcry and apologising to Sonia. The statement reads:

"We acknowledge that how the statement was crafted does not align with our high standards of professionalism and integrity. It reflected poor judgment that was unfortunately allowed to slip through the standard quality control measures to which we subject our media statements.

"We sincerely and unreservedly apologise for any harm or distress caused, particularly to the mother indirectly referred to in the statement, and to all members of the public in general."

Mzansi women thirst over Sonia Mbele's son

Meanwhile, as the police continued the investigation on Sonia Mbele's son, it was clear that some people were seeing him in a completely different light than others.

Donell was accused of assaulting his former girlfriend. However, after seeing his pictures in court, some South African women believed he was too attractive for his crimes.

A TikTok screenshot showed several women thirsting over Donell's appearance, seemingly romanticising the criminal in what would be seen as a case of hybristophilia - all thanks to pretty privilege.

South Africans call out Sonia Mbele

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a series of posts from netizens calling actress, Sonia Mbele out for being mum about her son's controversial assault case.

The former Generations star was dragged for seemingly overlooking her son's violent nature, which resurfaced just three years later.

