Businesswoman and actress Sonia Mbele has been questioned over her son, Donell Mbele's GBV allegations

The actress' son Donell trended on social media on Monday, 20 January when he got arrested over more allegations against his past lovers

This is after his second girlfriend, Tamia Carvalho claimed that he assaulted her during the 2024 festive season

Actress Sonia Mbele is questioned about her son, Donell's behaviour: Image: @SharingC2023

Source: Twitter

Former Generations actress Sonia Mbele has been criticised over her son, Donell Mbele's actions.

Sonia's son was arrested on Monday, 20 January for two counts of rap*. The TV producer who's been mum about her son's behaviour was questioned on social media on Monday about her previous statement.

Her son, Donell appeared court for two counts of rape after his ex-girlfriend Tamia Carvalho accused him of assault on December 14 and 15, 2024.

Social media user @TK_Nala questioned the actress over her son's behaviour. Nala asked:

"In 2022, a young woman exposed Donelle Mbele for assaulting her. Sonia Mbele rushed to defend her son, claiming he was going to rehab. Three years later, where’s the accountability? How’s that 'rehab' working out? Actions speak louder than PR."

While another social media user asked where Donelle's father was.

South Africans slam the Mbeles

@Sisa_Magwaza replied:

"The PR stunt always bites back at the end."

MagnifiSyanda said:

"Twitter archives and diaries never lie. Thanks, TK, it’s amazing that you pulled this out and let it speak for itself. I remember her saying in one of the podcasts around then that this boy is taking the father's character and I’m sure that clip can be found."

@Barffoon wrote:

"He thinks GBV is a joke. The courts are counting, 3 strikes and he's out. One day he'll go to court and never return. He won't believe it."

EdwardMaps said:

"Being a boy child having a mom who flaunts bobs like mangoes would mess u up. I am just saying lol."

@MrMalulekeSir said:

"They thought they had it under control and the boy proved them otherwise."

Actress Sonia Mbele is criticised about Donell's behaviour. Images: @BafanaSurprise and PopPulseSA "

Source: Twitter

Sonia Mbele hospitalised

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2023 that the former Generations actress Sonia Mbele was hospitalised due to exhaustion.

Mbele reportedly collapsed due to being overworked and stressing over season 3 of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

Source: Briefly News