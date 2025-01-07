Businesswoman and actress Sonia Mbele has blue-ticked her son, Donell Mbele's GBV allegations

The actress' son Donell trended on social media this past week over more allegations against his girlfriend

Donell's girlfriend, Tamia Carvalho claims that he assaulted her during the festive season

Former Generations actress Sonia Mbele has turned a blind eye to her son, Donell Mbele's gender-based-violence (GBV) allegations.

Donell's girlfriend, Tamia Carvalho recently revealed that the actress' son assaulted her in his home in December 2024.

The businesswoman's son also made headlines a year ago when his former girlfriend, Reokeditswe Makete, made similar allegations.

The legendary actress has not responded to her son's recent GBV allegations, while her son has turned off his comment section on his social media accounts.

South Africans respond to Donell Mbele's allegations

MDNnews shared a screenshot of Tamia Carvalho's revelation that she was assaulted by Donell Mbele, the son of Sonia Mbele, on December 14th and 15th.

Anele Anale Sihange said:

"Allegations will always be allegations, just because someone is accused of a certain crime it doesn't mean that they are guilty of it."

Esther Enkali wrote:

"Girlfriend"!! Until today I don't understand how a man can rap* his girlfriend."

Pale Nelson Thapelo Villa said:

"Fatherless behaviour. Hope to see him rot in jail just like other guys but it's Mzansi obviously her mom will make a plan to make sure he doesn't go there. Banana Country."

Evidence Mhlongo said:

"Kids can embarrass themselves and their parents. Maybe it’s in his father generational curse as he was abusive as well."

Kay Makgabo replied:

"Quick to blame the mother who is present, where is the father?"

Zamo Dlamini responded:

"No need to drag Sonia in this. The young man should face the mighty hand of the law."

