Sonia Mbele's son Donell Mbele is trending after being accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend, Tamia Carvalho, who detailed the incident on Instagram

This follows a previous assault charge in 2022, where Donell was accused of physically abusing his ex-girlfriend, Reokeditswe, though the case was dropped

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert Paula Quinsee, who discussed the psychological effects of staying in abusive relationships

Veteran actress Sonia Mbele's son Donell is trending again for the wrong reasons. Donell, who made headlines for physically abusing his ex-girlfriend, has been accused of rape by Tamia Carvalho.

Sonia Mbele’s son Donell has been accused of rape. Image: @thee_sonia, @ttamia.c and @Musa_Khawula

Source: UGC

Sonia Mbele's son Donell Mbele has landed in hot water after his girlfriend's explosive post. The lady, identified as Tamia Carvalho, took to her Instagram page to detail how the former Generations star's son forced himself on him on 14 and 15 December.

Donell Mbele made headlines in 2022 when his then-girlfriend Reokeditswe revealed that he physically assaulted her after being confronted for cheating. The actress received praise after issuing a statement addressing her son and the situation.

Donell later appeared in court for assault, but the matter was later dropped.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fast forward to 31 December 2024, Donell is caught up in another serious scandal. Per Tamia's post shared on X by Musa Khawula, Donell forced himself on her after she had told him to stop. She also posted screenshots of Donell's messages, seemingly admitting he was wrong. She wrote:

"Despite his abusive past, I tried to see the good in him, but I believe he hasn’t changed. We were in a relationship for almost 6 months & we went public about it on the 13th of December when we met."

Fans react to rape allegations against Donell Mbele

Social media users have weighed in on the matter. While some noted loopholes in Tamia's story, others demanded that Donell face the full wrath of the law.

@sabelostorm said:

"She knew everything about this guy and said people are mad, look now."

@BBK29_ commented:

"She's definitely lying this one 💯🤞🤧🤧🤧"

@Joyfield16 added:

"Sonia Mbele's son is a problem. Unfortunately, it drags her name in it as well."

@Phala_moramaga wrote:

"People didn't believe that girl 2 years ago and now this.💔💔 the law must locate that young man."

Relationship expert talks about navigating abusive relationships

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, relationship expert and founder of Engaged Humans Paula Quinsee spoke about the psychological effects of staying in an abusive relationship. She said:

"It may take several attempts to leave the relationship or situation and healing starts with self-compassion, rebuilding a sense of safety, identity and trust in oneself.

"Therapy and support groups are a good place to develop healthy coping strategies such as journaling, mindfulness and connecting with trusted family and friends which can help victims regain their sense of independence and self-worth."

Cyan Boujee dumps boyfriend, who beat her up

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee sparked concerns among social media users when she showed her severely bruised face and body after an alleged attack by her boyfriend.

The 24-year-old YouTuber and DJ recently revealed on social media that she is officially single and has broken up with her new boyfriend.

Source: Briefly News