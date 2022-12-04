A few days ago, actress Sonia Mbele released a statement after her son was accused of abuse by his partner Reokeditswe Makete

Reokeditswe took to social media and revealed that she suffered serious domestic abuse at the hands of her ex-lover Donell Mbele

The matter has reportedly landed in court, and the case has been postponed to next year, February 2023

Zimoja has reported that Sonia's son Donell has been charged with physical assault, and her ex-girlfriend, Reokeditswe, has been admitted to a Mental hospital.

According to the publication, Reokeditswe's family checked her into the facility for depression and anxiety.

Last month in November, Sonia released a lengthy statement addressing the allegations. The actress said she would like to reassure Reokeditswe that she has her love and complete support.

"As a mother I wish she had come to me to inform me on what was going on because finding out on social media broke my heart. I've always been there, I've always been supportive," she added.

Sonia also shared a few details about her marriage with Donell's father. She said he used to abuse her physically, psychologically and emotionally. The actress also made it clear that she does not support or condone any form of abuse.

"With that said, Donell will face his demons and take accountability for his actions and let the law take its course. I refuse to raise a man like his father. Rehab, therapy and internal healing will prevail," she concluded and also thanked South Africans," she added.

