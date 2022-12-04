Veteran award-winning actor Sello Maake KaNcube has blasted Makro after the brand failed to live up to its promises

The internationally renowned actor took to Twitter to share that he has sent Makro a direct message about the matter

He said this incident made him realise that sometimes some issues relating to GBV emanate from small things

Sello Maake said his wife Pearl Mbewe bought a TV at Makro, which was supposed to be his surprise.

He said after his wife opened up to him about the frustration caused by Makro, he understood how little incents like this could lead to Gender Based Violence (GBV). He added:

"What caught my attention was when she said, "Imagen some women get given money by their husbands to go buy some things for the house and then inform their families that the appliances or whatever product for that matter, will be delivered on a specific day. The item doesn't get delivered, and no single phone call from MAKRO!"

He said his wife then added that if a person is married to an abusive partner, they would think they are lying and start beating them up, thinking she ate the money.

"This will cause unnecessary arguments in people's homes," Pearl said, as quoted by her husband.

In the comments section, one person, @VirbiniaMashini, who also had a similar experience, shared her story, saying:

"Makro is slacking these days, I ordered groceries for delivery and paid for everything. After 3 days they send me a msg that there are items removed due to no stock, okay cool. When my groceries was delivered after 5 days one of the items is defective looks like it was returned..."

