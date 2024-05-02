Radio personality Anele Mdoda made an attempt at a viral TikTok challenge, and she gave it her best try

The Tshwala Bam dance challenge has taken the world by storm, and it involves moving your shoulders in a rhythmic way

Anele Mdoda’s video on Twitter (X) received mixed reactions online, with some saying they were impressed

Anele Mdoda never misses an opportunity to jump on the hottest trends. One thing’s for sure: she can move, but her dancing often sparks mixed reactions.

Radio presenter Anele Mdoda does viral TikTok challenge

The 947 radio presenter, Anele Mdoda, attempted to do the viral TikTok challenge, and she gave it her best shot.

In an X (Twitter) post, Anele and two other ladies did the trending Tshwala Bam dance challenge, which has taken the world by storm.

The popular dance involves moving your shoulders in a rhythmic manner while taking a few steps back. Many spice up the dance by strategically going down and up and adding a little zest to their head movements.

For those who cannot do it, they kind of look like Anele Mdoda. Watch the clip below:

"Let’s gooooooo ke bo beyps #AneleandTheClubon947," she captioned the post.

Mixed reactions to Anele’s video

Not everybody can do the dance like the three men who started it, but many around the world have tried. Anele Mdoda’s video on X (Twitter) received mixed reactions online, with some saying they were impressed.

While others advise her to practice a little more.

@TeffuJoy:

"You tried to do it shame."

@zwivhuya_zwii:

"Anele you look fine."

@TheRealMotase:

"You tried sis."

@uMthembukazi:

"Anele and Clement Manyathela, same whatsapp dance group. I kid you not."

Cassper and his mom fo TikTok challenge

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest did the viral TikTok challenge called the Tshwala Bam dance with his special lady.

The Mama I Made It rapper did the popular dance with his mother, and they posted the video on his Instagram page. Netizens lauded the rapper’s mother, who made minimal dance moves, saying the aim was not to sweat.

