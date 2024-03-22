A young girl has taken the Tshwala Bami dance challenge to a whole another level in a now-viral TikTok video

The woman showed off her impressive moves while dancing in front of lions at a national park, and netizens were shocked

The online community loved the lady's clip as they flocked to her comments section to praise her creativity while others poked fun at her

This young lady set the internet ablaze with her killer moves in a now-viral TikTok video, and people loved it.

A young lady took to TikTok to showcase herself dancing in front of lions. Images: @isabell.afro

Source: TikTok

A woman dances in front of lions

@isabell.afro could not let the opportunity slide to showcase her impressive dance moves. The young lady hopped on the trending dance challenge and unveiled her killer moves. In the video, the stunner can be seen dancing in front of the lions in synchronisation with her friend, who was at the back of the lions. As the woman was dancing, one of the lions lying on the tree looked invested in the stunner's show-stopping moves.

As the video continued, the lion got up and stared at the lady in amazement as she did the Tshwala Bami dance challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the woman's clip

The video of the woman dancing gained massive attraction online as it gathered over 4.4 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok within two days of its publication. People gushed over her dance moves while others cracked jokes in the comments section.

Tris said:

"Hun, that lion wasn’t sure whether to eat you or dance."

Christiiee wrote:

"See the black in us, he danced behind the lion, not in front."

Chris Gibson added:

"Lioness is about to get in on the dance."

Kerry commented:

"Love how that lion is chilled."

Hammer poked fun at the woman, saying:

"Lioness-like, shall I join the dance or the dine."

Isam cracked a joke, saying:

"Rip sis."

Pink-clad women dominate Tshwala Bami dance challenge

Briefly News previously reported that a group of women refused to be left behind as they set the internet on fire with their impressive dance moves and stunning outfits.

The ladies participated in the Tshwala Bami dance challenge and killed it! The footage shared by @delacyn shows the women dressed in matching pink outfits, and one after the other, showed off their impressive dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News