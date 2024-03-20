A white man went viral after he tried the Tshwala Bami dance challenge, and people were left in laughter

The TikTok video gained over 3.4 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform

South Africans could not help but laugh at the gentleman's dance moves as they rushed to the comment section

This young man decided to hop on the trending dance challenge, and he failed miserably, leaving many online users in laughter.

A white man tried the Tshwala Bami dance challenge in a TikTok video. Image:@ciaran_priv

Source: Instagram

Mand shows off his dance moves

The footage shared by @ciaran_priv on TikTok has gathered over 3.4 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within four days of its publication. In the clip, the young man tried out the Tshwala Bami dance challenge with his two friends, but he could not fully execute it to the best of his abilities. The two gentlemen with whom he was supposed to dance stop and begin looking at the white man in amazement.

Watch the video below:

SA is in stitches over the man's dance moves

The clip amused many online users on the internet as they flocked to the man's comments section with laughter while others poked fun at the man, saying:

Anita Mbuyazi said:

"Lapho nabo bebezobheda vele wena First Additional Language."

Cece added:

"Dude in the far left has no right to look confused."

Robin Kelly wrote:

"Rhythm was chasing you, but you were faster."

Toby Zindela commented:

"The dude in grey is bold to complain about the other guy."

Lihle Mazibuko said:

"The way he is smiling he is killing it deep down."

Jason Derulo Nails viral ‘Tshwala Bami’ TikTok challenge

Briefly News previously reported that the Whatcha Say singer tagged Beyoncé's famous dancers, the Les Twins, for the viral challenge and impressed many South Africans.

The Tshwala Bami TikTok challenge is far from finished and recently got a worthy submission. Jason Derulo jumped on the popular trend, and Beyoncé's popular twin dancers, the Les Twins, tagged along. Taking to his Instagram page, the Talk Dirty hitmaker and the Les Twins did an impressive remake of the viral dance while adding their unique spin to it.

