Two high schoolers took part in the Tshwala Bami dance challenge and shared the recording on social media

The vibey friends' close bond was on full display in the TikTok video as they slayed the viral moves without breaking a sweat

Mzansi people raved about the duo's talent, hailing their rendition as one of the best on the platform

Two friends nailed the 'Tshwala Bami' dance challenge in a TikTok video. Image: @jadey_rsa

Two high school friends joined the Tshwala Bami dance challenge craze. Their infectious energy and synchronicity make for a performance you won't want to miss.

Teenagers flaunt their dance moves

Their effortless execution of the viral moves captivated people across Mzansi. The duo lit up screens with their infectious energy and facial expressions while slaying the dance.

Dance skyrockets to viral status

In a matter of hours, the teens' TikTok video on the account @jadey_rsa clocked a whopping 867,000 views, stamping their status as viral sensations.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi rates the dance performance

TikTok users exploded with excitement as viewers were hyped by the girls' performance. Many hail their rendition as one of the best on TikTok.

See some comments below:

@Jell said:

"This might be the colour of friendship."

@zippyrose4 wrote:

"This is what the elites fear. "

@iam_cordarryl posted:

"Y'all ate the whole plate. "

@vanessa_lmfaolol commented:

"I wasn’t prepared for this level of slay. "

@healing_exmakoti mentioned:

"I wish to see them as adults in boardrooms. Beautiful friendship."

@Commenterholic stated:

"This is what the whole world should be like. Thanks, beautiful girls. My soul needed this! ❤️"

@mohsin highlighted:

"It’s a movie us 90s kids grew up on y’all kids won’t understand how the reference is a compliment."

@kristenjwait added:

"Literally getting goosebumps. ‍ Being South African is top tier yoh."

Dr Malinga’s version of ‘Tshwala Bami’ dance trends

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the singer participated in the Tshwala Bami challenge, but his speedy execution of the vibey moves had people scratching their heads.

Dr Malinga posted the video on his TikTok account and viewers dragged him to hell and back. The Tshwala Bami challenge is the latest craze on social media, and people from all corners of the country can't get enough of the smooth routine.

