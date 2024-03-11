A TikTok video of three friends dancing to amapiano music at Empire Cafe in Durban went viral

The ladies' impressive dance moves and infectious energy left Mzansi people hyped and entertained

Netizens who appreciated the trio's impeccable rhythm and carefree vibes reacted to the clip with admiration

A video of vibey friends at groove gained traction on TikTok. Image: @sbonisomthiyane6

Three ladies from Durban stepped into Empire Cafe and set the dance floor on fire with their moves.

Vibey friends catch amapiano fever

Their energy was electric as they grooved while the DJ played an amapiano hit song. Their performance captured the attention of everyone around them.

Dance video circulates on TikTok

The video was shared on TikTok by @sbonisomthiyane6 and it spread like wildfire. Thousands of people viewed the clip and they raved about it in the comments section.

Netizens entertained by Durban ladies

Netizens loved the smooth rhythm of the friends' dance routine. The vibey trio exuded confidence and joy, leaving viewers hyped and entertained.

Read a few comments below:

@noziphonkabinde26 wrote:

"Kanti vele abasekho abelungu e Southy. They are killing it. "

@user83760873407926 said:

"Honestly, I would have joined them. I'm that girl, yebo. "

@miss.kittypong commented:

"Even the DJ is trying to understand what is happening in front of him."

@darlene_coco posted:

"Oh my gawd they honestly have rhythm and seem really fun."

@SboneloJ mentioned:

"They dance nice, easy and just having fun."

@thando964 stated:

"This is the coolest thing I have seen today on TT. "

@lisamichelle047 said:

"Ever since 2020 azange raba right nje as South Africans. Rena le trauma. "

@nangamsovatcher added:

"Ndabona wheelchair and ran to the comments. "

