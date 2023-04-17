A white child went viral on TikTok after people saw a video of her walking home in a Durban township

The student attends Sidelile High School, and many people were fascinated to see the kid comfortably speak isiZulu

People commented on the video to share their thoughts about the little girl, and many could not stop singing her praises

A petrol attendant in Durban was in his hood, Magabeni, when he spotted a white kid walking from school. The man recorded a video where she answered his questions in isiZulu, and they were a hit on TikTok.

People were fascinated to see the white student speak isiZulu. Many people also shared their opinions about Sidelile High School.

White kid in Magabeni Durban township introduces herself in isiZulu

A TikTok account run by petrol attendant @daozzie_sa shows a cute interaction with a school child from Magabeni township. In the video, the school kid tells the man that her name is Amahle Hendricks, and she attends Sidelile High School. The girl not only understood the questions the TikTokker asked but answered them in isiZulu.

Watch the clip below :

South Africans charmed by white girl looking who is confident in Mzansi township

People love to see school kids, and online users commented that the little girl was charming. One netizen confirmed that the little girl's name came from her classmates.

Dibongs XH

"I know her, she was named by her schoolmates."

TashB commented:

"My daughter is 11 and speaks Zulu. Afrikaans, English and Spanish. Myself, I had Zulu as a subject when we were is school."

user2694879629614 commented:

"She can cross the street like a township girl as well, wow Amahle."

Khanyie commented:

"She got Zulu respect."

jann henderson commented:

"This is how we build a strong generation. Bless you Hendricks family."

zuko_sun commented:

"So, if the daughter displays this kind of behaviour, attitude and grace, just imagine the parents."

SALUTE HENDRICKS FAMILY commented:

"This melted my heart."

