A little girl who attends a Curro school had South Africans curious whether she could speak her vernacular home language

The kid appears on her mother's TikTok, and people were used to only hearing her speak English

The mother, who is a TikTokker, got her cute child to speak Setswana in a clip, and it was hilarious

Online users had questions about a little girl who attends Curro. Online users were convinced that the black child only knew how to speak English.

A little girl tried to prove that she could speak Setswana after many thought she only spoke English. Image: TikTok/boitumelolovedeliagoc

The little cutie's mum set out to prove everyone wrong. The video of the kid speaking in Setswana went viral on TikTok with over 700 000 views.

Curro student speaks African language on TikTok and goes viral

In a video, a TikTok creator asked her child to prove she could talk in Setswana. The mum wanted to show that her little girl doesn't only speak English. In the hilarious clip, the little girl says she loves her dog named Gucci, but he is naughty.

Watch the video of the little girl's demonstration below:

South Africans react to Curro student's accent when speaking Setswana

Curro schools have been a trending topic on the socials, and people were thoroughly amused as they heard the little girls' pronunciations. TikTok users in the comments insisted the little girl sounds more comfortable speaking in English. Some joked that the girl sounded like she was speaking Setswana with an accent.

user9506807039 commented:

"You stressed the little girl."

sylviammotong commented:

"O stressa ngwana [You are stressing the kid]."

Nikita plugs commented:

"Why did you ask her to speak Setswana in English?? Hayi nawe you are not helping."

dimpho commented:

"My younger brother trying to speak Setswana haii."

user8349206692471

"The hesitation."

Glandposterior commented:

"Yoh lit! O kare a Tsonga person learning to speak Setswana."

Source: Briefly News