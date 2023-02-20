Two little toddlers went viral on TikTok after spending time together, and things looked romantic

Netizens thought that the kids made an adorable couple and had hilarious jokes about how the kids will be dating forever

People were gushing over their little black boy and white girl who seemed to get along famously in the viral TikTok

Online users reacted to seeing the most adorable love story between kids. People were thoroughly amused to see the cute story on TikTok.

Two children had people convinced that they had a love story going. Image: TikTok/tamaramatope

The video went viral as people discussed how adorable the toddlers were. People's hearts were moved to see the children's wholesome time together.

South African kids go viral over cute scenes on video

A little white girl in a TikTok video kissed a black boy her age. People were thoroughly amused to see that the video was a compilation of how the toddlers spent some time together.

The video shows how the kids got to know each other. Watch the video below:

TikTok users gush over toddlers' love story

Mzansi loves seeing adorable kids' shenanigans. People could not get over how cute the two kids were. Online users commented on the video.

vuyiswa commented:

"The rub at the back when they were watching movies can save my love life yazi. Our generation was using bricks as cars that’s why they don't know love."

user3035884037108 commented:

"Racism is taught, just look how beautiful this is."

Mdue commented:

"These two, they're going far."

Vikela Mbuso commented:

"The young man has car and girl and a bench watching Netflix. This young boy must hold the next men's conference."

Cedric@15 commented:

"So the young has learnt skills of cuddling. I saw him brushing her at the back."

