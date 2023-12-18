A young school teacher decided to rebuild her grandparents' run-down house as a gesture of gratitude

She documented the construction and shared the TikTok video that shows the transformation of the house

The footage captivated South Africans and they rushed to the comments to praise the inspiring woman

A school teacher used her hard-earned money to spruce up her grandparents' house. Image: @kaylah627

Source: TikTok

A woman who started working as a teacher this year channelled her earnings into a remarkable renovation of her grandparents' house.

Home transformation clip wows Mzani

The heartwarming transformation has captivated viewers, garnering widespread praise for the teacher's selfless act.

The sweet gesture not only showed the woman's dedication to her family but also resonated with viewers who praised her for giving her grandparents a home they could be proud of.

House reno video gains traction

The renovation video was posted on the TikTok account @kaylah627 on 17 December and has gained momentum. It already boasts more than 120,000 views and 8,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Generous teacher receives applause

Viewers are applauding the teacher's generous gesture, highlighting the importance of giving back to family.

@SiwePhiwe said:

"You've just made a strong foundation of wealth and more blessings."

EziKhwezi wrote:

"Well done, may your pockets never be empty."

@Lindz commented:

"This is what we do while they are still alive, and they can see what we have for them so that they can bless us."

@Jeanette posted:

"This is so beautiful. Super proud of you.❤️"

@georginamolakeng mentioned:

"That's awesome liefie. I'm super proud of you. May God continue to strengthen you to achieve more."

@maakhang added:

"This is God babe, you did great. "

@matthews9195 stated:

"Beautiful work my love. ❤️Ngwanyana wetsa jwalo.❤️"

@Rebotile_Galane wrote:

"Well done girl, receive more blessings."

Man rebuilds family house after making money

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young man has made a short video to show that he finally fulfilled his promise to his family,

At the start of his video, he showed how the family house looked before he started the renovation. The interior was rough, and the inner walls were uncemented.

