Two thoughtful siblings pulled an epic surprise for their beloved mom and captured her reaction on camera

The sisters lead their blindfolded mother to a brand-new house that was built with only R70,000

Viewers are praising the sisters for sharing the fruits of their success and making their mom's dream a reality

Two siblings surprised their mother with a new house in Rustenburg. Image: @juniormotshodi0

Source: TikTok

In a touching gesture that has warmed hearts on social media, two sisters surprised their mother with a new house.

Sisters gift their mom a home

They captured the emotional reveal in a TikTok video posted on the account @juniormotshodi0.

The video shows the sisters guiding their blindfolded mom to the house before unveiling the incredible gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Footage of house surprise goes viral

The wholesome footage really struck a chord with South Africans clocking more than 1 million views and 52,000 likes.

When one of the netizens asked how much it cost to build the house including materials and labour, one of the sisters replied R70,000 in the comments section.

Watch the video below:

Siblings' generosity receives praise

Viewers reacted with praise for the sisters' generosity, expressing admiration for making their mother's dream a reality.

The overwhelming response included blessings for the sisters, with many believing that their act of love will bring abundant returns into their lives.

@wamoletsanetumza said:

"Having a place to call home well done guys and leave those with negative comments."

@Anikielicious_M posted:

"Running your own race is the best, keep it up. "

@percolesh wrote:

"One day it will be a double story. Wait on the Lord, the right time will come."

@sanieprecious stated:

"This is a real flex."

@Therose.013 added:

"Not me getting goosebumps even before seeing her surprise. Well done ladies."

@ksazobamnandi mentioned:

"Her blessing will bless you guys more."

@nozingamjobi asked:

"How much was the total cost of the walls?"

@nancy_mamaT said:

"Well done ladies iNkosi inandisele."

Daughter upgrades mom from shack to house

In another article Briefy News reported that in a heartwarming story of resilience and filial love, a South African woman has captured hearts on TikTok by building her mother a house, finally replacing the shack they've called home for over two decades.

The woman started her video with a stark reality: a glimpse into the cramped, corrugated iron shack she and her mother had shared since 2002.

Source: Briefly News