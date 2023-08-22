A young woman's achievement took centre stage as she proudly showed off her brand-new BMW on TikTok

The video captures the exciting moment when she and her mother arrived at the dealership to collect the sleek luxury car

The mother was overcome with pride and emotion and broke down in tears at the sight of her daughter's accomplishment

A woman broke down in tears at a BMW car dealership. Image: @sbo_selepe

Source: TikTok

A woman bagged a new BMW and vlogged about her experience collecting the car from the dealership.

Woman unveils new BMW

Her accomplishment made her mother proud who is seen in a TikTok video unveiling the stunning ride and praying over it.

The raw moment displayed the deep connection between the two, revealing the sacrifices and dedication that led to the significant achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The parent's tearful joy moved viewers who could feel her happiness through their devices' screens.

BMW TikTok video warms hearts

People highlighted the beauty in parents living long enough to see their children excel and succeed in life.

The clip posted by @sbo_selepe gathered more than 100 000 views and 4 000 likes in a single day.

Watch the video below:

Netizens talk about mother's love

@Ernest6797 said:

"Her tears give you everything."

@BusieSibiya wrote:

"Congratulations mama imisebenzi yakho emihle."

@Mamzimakaz1 posted:

"Congratulations on your new wheels. "

@Sis T added:

"Why am I chopping onions? Well done mogirl. What a blessing to have your queen blessing it with her tears-PRICELESS. ✨❣️"

@kksimo stated:

"Blessings upon you for looking after your mom while still alive. More blessings for you."

@anelemda posted:

"Not me crying. Oh black child your wins are always so heartwarming.❤️ Congratulations to you."

@user5409527835685 said:

"Congratulations, mama must be proud of you."

@userLesegoTee mentioned:

"Her tears are a blessing. Congratulations my dear."

God-Fearing woman bags new Mercedes-Benz and says heartfelt prayer, the video touches SA: “Source of inspiration”

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young woman known for her strong faith in God proudly unveiled her new Mercedes-Benz.

She took a moment to say a heartfelt prayer, expressing gratitude in a TikTok video. The clip quickly gained traction, inspiring many with her story of perseverance and faith.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News