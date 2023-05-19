A woman spoiled her selfless mother with a snazzy new Haval SUV as a token of her appreciation

The lady told Briefly News that her mother sacrificed a lot to raise her and her siblings, and is still sacrificing today to raise her grandchildren

Buying this car was a small token for the unwavering support, unconditional love and sacrifice her mom made and still continues to make

The sacrifice a mother will make for her children is like no other. Working as a domestic and raising her children on her own, this selfless mom gave her all to give her babies the best life that she could, and they are beyond grateful.

Matamela Portia Muleba had the whole family there to share the special moment of handing over the new car. Image supplied by Matamela Portia Muleba

Raising her kids on her own, sharing a small box of Smarties among six of them, this woman gave them unconditional love that clearly has not gone unnoticed.

Mzansi mother gets brand new Haval SUV from grateful daughter

While a car is no measure to what her mother gave to her and her siblings, the lady decided to spoil her queen with a brand new Haval SUV! Briefly News got in contact with the daughter, Matamela Portia Muleba, to find out why they did this, and she explained that it was a token of her appreciation for everything her mom did for them and still continues to do.

“I bought her the car on the 1st of April last month. The reason is simple: She deserves it. It is not her dream car, but it is better than her dream car. Better in the brand, size, features and luxury. The only thing that is the same as her dream car is the colour.”

The deserving mother getting the keys to her awesome new and well-deserved wheels. Image supplied by Matamela Portia Muleba

Watch videos of the special moment below:

Matamela explained that her mom did have a car before this. She had bought her mother an old Opel Cadet back in 2013, so it was time for a well-deserved upgrade.

When asked if her siblings helped buy the car, Matamela explained that her two brothers had sadly passed. However, she knows they would have done the same, so the car is from them all.

“I had two elder brothers (first and second born), but they are both late. The secondborn passed on when I was only 2 months old, and he was 3 (car accident), and the firstborn passed on when he was 25 and had just started working. I was in my second year at varsity. He was killed coming from work. I'll talk of my elder brother who lived till 25 years. I know with no doubt that if he was still here he would be spoiling our Mother.”

The unconditional love of a mother, the moments that shaped her children

Matamela shared some heartwarming stories that led to her feeling this overwhelming sense of gratitude for her mother. She started by explaining that her mother did not only love and raise her and her two brothers, but she did the same for three other children who came from one of her father’s previous relationships.

“My mother raised me with love, patience, obedience and discipline and most importantly she raised me with Christian values and a kind heart. When my Mother got married to my father, she found my father with three young children from his previous marriage, she had my two late elder brothers and me, but she raised us all the same. She treated all the children equally in terms of all characters. “

One of her fondest memories, which Matamela now shares with her children, is how her mom used to treat them to Smarties when she had a little extra money.

“Sometimes when she has money she would buy Smarties candy and in the evening while we are seated in her bedroom she would play saying we must call smarties like "Smarties Smarties", then smarties would come. She would then take them out, and we must choose the colour we want, and she would give us (one Smartie per child). when there's enough it would be two. Then she would hide them safely until the next evening when she gives us again. It used to be so much fun, and we would all go to sleep happy. That's how she spent special moments with all of us.”

Matamela carries her mother’s warm heart into her journey as a mom

Now having four beautiful children of her own, three of her own and her late brother’s child, Matamela holds the lessons her mother taught her closer to her heart than ever before. Having to work far from home, she has left her children in the care of very capable hands, that of her mom.

“I'm not raising my children. I have always worked far from home, and she is raising all my children.”

Matamela shared that her mother takes the best care of the four kids and even extends her love, kindness, and support to those around her.

“She also had two neighbours' children who were known by teachers to be average and not cooperative at school, but she took them to be part of the classes (that she gave her kids during Covid). The home school would be out by 1 pm. This was every day till children were called back to school during Covid. When the children went back to school teachers were amazed about well the two children had improved in their performance and behaviour. At the end of the year (2020) she was acknowledged by the school and awarded with best parent award.”

This car was a small token of gratitude in Matamela’s eyes as she feels her mother’s sacrifices are endless. However, being able to bless her with this car, and other luxuries, makes her feel “fulfilled, satisfied and happy.”

