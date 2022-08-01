A mother of nine children was living in a broken mud home with no way or means of providing better living arrangements for her family.

Collen Mashawana and his team stepped in to help the family and are now building them a home where they can be safe

People took to the comment section of Collen’s post to thank him and his team for their selfless kindness

Times are tough and one mother of nine was blessed beyond measure. The woman and her children were living in a decapitated mud house before the community stepped in to help.

Collen Mashawana and his team are building a home for a mother of nine who was living in a broken mud house. Image: Facebook / Collen Mashawana

While some of us complain when the power goes out of our internet buffers, there are others out there like this family who are just grateful to have a roof over their heads… even if it is crumbling.

Facebook user Collen Mashawana, along with CMF and his foundation, the Mampeule Foundation, stepped in to give this family a liveable home.

“Upon witnessing the appalling circumstances faced by this family, we immediately moved the family to a temporary safe structure and committed to building them a home that can lift their spirits.”

Collen explained that the mother and nine children lived in a broken-down mud house and were barely making ends meet. Relying on SASSA grants only, there was no way out for them.

Sharing pictures of the home they are building for the deserving family, Collen reminded people that this harsh reality is the life of some people and that we should be grateful for the things we have been blessed with.

People thank the kind man and team for their generosity:

Bongan Pumlan Zondo Bongsta said:

“My leader Mr Mashawana and BI Phakathi you guys deserve the best ”

Patience Tshidi said:

“May the Lord bless the team even more ”

Gcina Nkomo said:

“May God bless you Mr Mashawana.”

