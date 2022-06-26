BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist his own script flipped on his when he wanted to help a man who he thought was homeless

The man told BI that he had a lot of money but he was deeply troubled by the fact that his grandchild and daughter both have cancer

He offered to buy BI chips and refused to take money from him, in the end, they helped each other and both were in tears

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist was doing what he usually does when he saw what he thought was a homeless man called Andre

He wanted to help Andre but BI had his own script flipped on him when the man asked if he had eaten that day. Andre gave BI some money to buy himself some chips and rolls, something that BI usually does to strangers.

BI Phakathi got a taste of his own medicine when he thought he was helping a homeless man. Photo credit: BI Phakathi

Andre told BI that he was actually quite wealthy and owned 14 houses and that although he looked like a homeless man he was rich.

However, he also had a tragic tale to tell, he told BI that his grandchild and daughter both have cancer and he is beside himself with worry for his family.

He said he needed someone to help him get to the mall so he could buy himself some new shoes and jeans.

BI tried to get control of the situation again by offering the man some money but Andre completely refused to take his money.

In the end, BI was able to trick him into swapping his shoes with him and told him to keep the shoes, in the end they helped each other.

Ndlovu Joana:

"This man is a HERO only a few people would refuse money even if they were content. May the Lord bless you Both. Learnt a good lesson from this.Two men of God."

Ella Joy Espelita:

"All the man wants is someone to talk to...in that way he already felt that theres is someone still care for him..."

Patrick Obu Tawiah:

"Is not always money that man need as you can see in this video, he need someone to talk to, so he can tell him how good God is and you made it. God bless you."

Ida S. Eskeli:

" Thank you heavenly father for using ❤ my brother as your angel ❤ of miracles. Thank you father for the generous old man Andrea, lord we pray for his daughter and grandson who are stricken by cancer ♋ heal them father God, lord, heal old man Andrea 's heart ❤ soften what pains and breaks his heart which is bleeding for his ailing family. In the name of Jesus Christ the son of God, we pray ❤ I ‍♀️‍♂️‍♂️"

