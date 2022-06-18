BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again and repaid generosity with generosity

She only had 10 cents to offer when BI asked for R2 and she gave it to him, a complete stranger, without hesitation

BI was wowed by her generous heart and immediately rewarded her generosity with over R1 000 in cash

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again, this time he helped a homeless woman who displayed an amazing amount of generosity to a complete stranger.

She was pushing a trolley along a road when BI met her and asked if she could lend him R2 but all she had was a 10 cent coin which she handed over without hesitation.

BI Phakathi repaid a woman's generosity with his owb generosity. Photo credit: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

BI was wowed by her generosity and immediately asked her where she was going and if she could count. She said she was going home and that she could count.

He then handed her a wad of cash, which was estimated to be over R1 000, she was floored by the sudden gift and broke down in tears.

Social media users took to the comment section to rain praise down on BI for his amazing kindness

Denise Stott:

"So incredible that you give all the glory to Godyou are such an earth angel."

Joanna Kamanga:

"She reminded me of the widow who gave her last coin in the bible, you are blessing phakathi God bless you more."

Mary Kennedy:

" these videos make me so happy and sad. He just makes me want to give and give. So beautiful ❤️. Thank you Lord."

Maria Teresa Ealdama Piñgol:

"Oh what a very kind woman she give her last cents to brother BI and she blessed more than.Father in heaven thank you so much for blessing brother BI abundantly to help others need.."

Shingy Kylelim Nyambiya:

"You are always at the right place on the right time .... The child's 15th birthday and she had just cooked her last food she had and then boom here comes the Angle. God bless you sir."

Bro Zeb:

"The giving of her 10 cents reminds me of a story about the widows might that Jesus told us about when certain rich men we're putting donations of huge amounts of money in the giving box and a widow gave 20 cents Wich was all she had shows how strong God is amoungst the poor by this women's doing is all the evidence we need blessed ❤️."

