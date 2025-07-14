DJ Zinhle is proudly in love with her husband, Murdah Bongz, and openly credits him for helping with her projects

Social media buzzed after a troll suggested Murdah had a hand in her new song, prompting DJ Zinhle to clap back

Fans and followers applauded her response and continue to admire the couple’s strong bond, frequently showcased through loving posts and shared celebrations

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Our bestie, DJ Zinhle, is head over heels in love with her man, and she can't hide it. The star is also not afraid to admit that Murdah Bongz chips in with help on some of her projects, including songs.

DJ Zinhle showed some love to her husband, Murdah Bongz. Image: @murdah_bongz and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle recently put a troll in their place after commenting about the star's upcoming song. DJ Zinhle has been promoting her new song, Kusazokhanya, featuring Brendan Praise and Thabsie, set to be released on 18 July 2025.

The hitmaker took to her X page to share a snippet of the new song and reminded her fans to save the date for her new banger. A user with the handle @Twinyboy_N responded to the post, suggesting DJ Zinhle's husband, Murdah Bongz, contributed to the new song.

DJ Zinhle responded to the troll, reminding him that Murdah plays a big part in her life. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"He has a hand a lot when it comes to me 😅"

Fans respond to DJ Zinhle's post

People loved DJ Zinhle's response to the troll. Many praised the star for giving her husband his flowers for helping with the new song.

@prncssofbelair said:

"Washaaa perfect response😂😂👌 people are bitter out here👐🏽😭"

@nalachims commented:

"Love you bestie for this response."

@ngono_khanyi wrote:

"🤣😂🤣😂as it should be lol love it for you."

@missjolis said:

"Clock that teaaaaa hunnay🤭🤭🤭and do!!!!"

DJ Zinhle admitted that Murdah Bongz assisted her in her upcoming project. Image: @murdah_bongz

Source: Instagram

A look at DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's love

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are undoubtedly South Africa's favourite celebrity couple. The stars made their relationship Instagram official in December 2020, despite rumours that they had been dating for a few months before the announcement. They later tied the knot in 2022.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz never shy away from showing Mzansi that they are a happy couple. The stars love flaunting their romance on social media through thoughtful posts, PDA, and adorable pictures and videos.

The family also celebrates special days and milestones like each other's career success, birthdays, and anniversaries with emotional posts. DJ Zinhle penned a heartfelt birthday message for Murdah in June, while the former Black Motion band member warmed Mzansi's heart when he shared a playful video of the award-winning DJ alongside a touching caption.

Murdah Bongz warns DJ Zinhle before a powerful dance move

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle have become well-known as a power couple. Recently, a video of the love birds on stage caught their fans attention.

South Africans were focused on the moves Murdah Bongz showed off during the show. The DJ is well known for his energetic dance style, which often leaves his supporters raving.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News