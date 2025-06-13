Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle set social media abuzz after sharing a playful, loved-up video that has since gone viral

In the clip, Murdah Bongz is seen snapping photos of Zinhle outdoors before the two share a heartfelt embrace

The video has drawn thousands of comments and reactions thanks to their massive following, thrusting their marriage back into the spotlight

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle have the internet abuzz after their love-up video was shared on Instagram and made the rounds online.

Murdah Bongz had a blast with his wife, DJ Zinhle. Images: murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Since going public, the two have wowed many with their love story, including big surprises and picture-perfect moments.

Murdah Bongz shares loved-up moments with DJ Zinhle

Thanks to their huge social media following, the two often trend whenever they post or get posted.

Taking to Instagram, Murdah Bongz shared some loved moments with his wife and captioned the now-viral clip:

"Made of love & made to love….❤️."

In the now-viral clip, Murdah Bongz took photos of DJ Zinhle outdoors.

However, in the other frame, the two were spotted chasing each other while indoors before Murdah Bongz was seen embracing Zinhle after catching her after a chase.

Since it dropped online, the video has received thousands of comments and reactions. Fans were quick to gush over their ‘power couple’.

A look at Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle’s priceless moments

After this, it is not the first time the two have made headlines with their love story.

Murdah Bongz was spotted on a date with DJ Zinhle. Image: murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Last year, DJ Zinhle pulled all the stops to celebrate Murdah Bongz’s birthday in style.

The celebrated DJ threw a surprise birthday party and gifted him a rare vintage car worth millions.

In 2023, Murdah Bongz trended after he shared a clip, making it known that the bill was on him as DJ Zinhle was out with AKA’s mom, Lynn Forbes.

The moment was priceless because he had a good relationship with AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes.

The slain rapper shares a daughter with DJ Zinhle, Kairo Forbes, whom Murdah Bongz always gush over.

Making headlines with their marriage

Despite making headlines with their picture-perfect moments, the two have had their fair share of bad headlines.

Their 5-year age difference often sees them being dragged online. DJ Zinhle is reportedly five years older than Murdah Bongz, who recently turned 38 on 9th June.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz went public with their relationship in 2021.

However, unconfirmed reports have it that the two dated for a while before going public.

Against the news of their picture-perfect relationship, DJ Zinhle confirmed that Murdah Bongz had paid lobola for her.

She confirmed the news in 2022 on the second season of her reality show, DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected, which dives into her private life, which she always keeps under wraps.

DJ Zinhle gushes over Murdah Bongz

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle showed love to Murdah Bongz with a sweet Instagram post.

Her gesture undoubtedly left many swooning, with fans flooding online with their two cents.

This is not the first time the two have melted the hearts of fans with their picture-perfect love story.

Source: Briefly News