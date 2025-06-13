“Made of Love, Made to Love”: Murdah Bongz Shares Loved-Up Moments with DJ Zinhle
- Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle set social media abuzz after sharing a playful, loved-up video that has since gone viral
- In the clip, Murdah Bongz is seen snapping photos of Zinhle outdoors before the two share a heartfelt embrace
- The video has drawn thousands of comments and reactions thanks to their massive following, thrusting their marriage back into the spotlight
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle have the internet abuzz after their love-up video was shared on Instagram and made the rounds online.
Since going public, the two have wowed many with their love story, including big surprises and picture-perfect moments.
Murdah Bongz shares loved-up moments with DJ Zinhle
Thanks to their huge social media following, the two often trend whenever they post or get posted.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Taking to Instagram, Murdah Bongz shared some loved moments with his wife and captioned the now-viral clip:
"Made of love & made to love….❤️."
In the now-viral clip, Murdah Bongz took photos of DJ Zinhle outdoors.
However, in the other frame, the two were spotted chasing each other while indoors before Murdah Bongz was seen embracing Zinhle after catching her after a chase.
Since it dropped online, the video has received thousands of comments and reactions. Fans were quick to gush over their ‘power couple’.
A look at Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle’s priceless moments
After this, it is not the first time the two have made headlines with their love story.
Last year, DJ Zinhle pulled all the stops to celebrate Murdah Bongz’s birthday in style.
The celebrated DJ threw a surprise birthday party and gifted him a rare vintage car worth millions.
In 2023, Murdah Bongz trended after he shared a clip, making it known that the bill was on him as DJ Zinhle was out with AKA’s mom, Lynn Forbes.
The moment was priceless because he had a good relationship with AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes.
The slain rapper shares a daughter with DJ Zinhle, Kairo Forbes, whom Murdah Bongz always gush over.
Making headlines with their marriage
Despite making headlines with their picture-perfect moments, the two have had their fair share of bad headlines.
Their 5-year age difference often sees them being dragged online. DJ Zinhle is reportedly five years older than Murdah Bongz, who recently turned 38 on 9th June.
DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz went public with their relationship in 2021.
However, unconfirmed reports have it that the two dated for a while before going public.
Against the news of their picture-perfect relationship, DJ Zinhle confirmed that Murdah Bongz had paid lobola for her.
She confirmed the news in 2022 on the second season of her reality show, DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected, which dives into her private life, which she always keeps under wraps.
DJ Zinhle gushes over Murdah Bongz
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle showed love to Murdah Bongz with a sweet Instagram post.
Her gesture undoubtedly left many swooning, with fans flooding online with their two cents.
This is not the first time the two have melted the hearts of fans with their picture-perfect love story.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Leeroy Mukotekwa (Editor) Leeroy Mukotekwa joined Briefly News in May 2025 and is an entertainment writer. He holds an Honours Degree in Media from Midlands State University, majoring in journalism. He began his career as a Line Editor at the Midlands Observer before transitioning into blogging. Leeroy also spent over two years writing for The South African. Email: leeroy.mukotekwa@briefly.co.za