South African singer Brenden Praise penned a sweet message to his friend Murdah Bongz on his birthday

The singer shared a few throwback photos, one of which dates to when Murdah was with Black Motion

Mzansi was in awe over their solid friendship, and many noted how they always feature in each other's projects as well

Brenden Praise wished his friend Murdah Bongz a happy birthday.

On Monday, 9 June 2025, Grammy-nominated singer Murdah Bongz celebrated his birthday. Fans, followers, colleagues, and even his wife, DJ Zinhle, made his day extra special by showering him with sweet wishes.

Brenden Praise writes sweet note to Murdah Bongz

Taking to Instagram, Praise posted several photos with the Asante hitmaker to mark his special day. He wrote a sweet message, noting Bongani Mohosana's fashion, kind heart and talent.

"Happy birthday, my friend @murdahbongz. Thank you for your constant kindness and generosity. The coolest uncle, always best dressed. I love and appreciate you, man. Here’s to many more +1s," he wrote.

Brenden Praise and Murdah Bongz are not only frequent collaborators, but they are also good friends. Their friendship runs deep, and to prove this, Brenden posted a throwback photo from when Murdah was still part of the group Black Motion.

Mzansi joins Brenden in wishing Murdah a happy birthday

Fans were shocked to learn that Brenden Praise and Murdah have been friends for such a long time.

Brenden Praise appreciated Murdah Bongz on his birthday.

Here are the reactions below:

Cindy Shokane said:

"Here I was thinking the friendship is recent until slide 5….Whooaahh!"

Miss Kedi shared:

"Haibo that long?"

Serenade Musica replied:

"The bromance I live for."

Moduha Mothapelo gushed:

"The coolest brotherhood."

B2mellow777 exclaimed:

"Frame 5, I just heard the song JOY JOY!"

Ame_lia8747 replied:

"Y’all have been friends for the longest time. No wonder a collaboration of you guys slaps hard every time. Happy birthday, sir."

DJ Zinhle pens message to hubby Murdah Bongz

In keeping with the spirit of pouring one's heart out when writing birthday wishes, DJ Zinhle gushed over her husband's personality. Her Instagram post reads as follows:

"You are truly one of one — so calm, so talented, and so funny. I don’t say it enough, but your sense of humour is one of my favourite things about you. You make me laugh when I need it most, and I love how you bring so much light into our lives.

"Watching you grow as a man, a father, and an artist has been the greatest gift. Thank you for loving me so effortlessly and for always showing up with your whole heart. Here’s to more life, more music, more laughter, and more love — together. I love you endlessly."

Murdah Bongz performs ritual to chase bad spirits

In a previous report from Briefly News, Murdah Bongz posted a video performing a ritual, claiming that it works when chasing away bad spirits.

The DJ/ producer spoke over his USB, saying it should attract good people and those who'll dance to his music, while chasing away the haters.

