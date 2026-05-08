Veteran Masandawana supporter Vusi Twala has received a dream opportunity after winning an all-expenses-paid trip to watch his cherished Mamelodi Sundowns compete in the second leg of the CAF Champions League Final in Morocco.

Sundowns are aiming to secure their second continental crown when they take on AS FAR in the prestigious African showdown.

The opening leg will take place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Friday, 15 May, before Twala heads to North Africa for the decisive return fixture in Rabat on Sunday, 24 May.

Twala, a loyal Sundowns follower for nearly four decades, saw his name selected during a draw held ahead of the Betway Premiership encounter against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

“I’ve supported Sundowns since 1986,” said Twala. “I’m overwhelmed with excitement. I honestly don’t even know what to say.”

Adding to the story, Twala revealed he went against his wife’s wishes in order to attend the match and support the Brazilians.

“My wife didn’t want me to come to the stadium,” he explained. “But I insisted on coming because I wanted to watch the game.

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“I love Sundowns so much. Nothing can come between me and this club.”

Sundowns lifted the CAF Champions League trophy for the first time 10 years ago under iconic coach Pitso Mosimane in 2016.

The club also reached the final in 2001 and suffered heartbreak in last season’s decider against Egyptian side Pyramids FC.

Now led by Miguel Cardoso, the Brazilians are determined to make amends and finally reclaim African club football’s biggest prize.

Twala is hopeful he will witness Sundowns return home with a second continental star.

“I’ll be there to see Sundowns bring home another star,” he said.

Source: Briefly News