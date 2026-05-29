A popular house plant is being questioned by some who claim the trendy plant might bring bad vibes into the home

Social media users are reacting to claims

Controversial statements about pampas grass have sparked a heated debate among South Africans

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

woman names plants that shouldn't be in peoples homes. Image: @Khethukuthula Dlamini

Source: Facebook

A plant enthusiast gave her opinion about keeping a certain plant indoors. SA questioned her claim.

The Facebook video, posted by Khethukuthula Dlamini on 28 May 2026, warned people against bringing pampas grass into their homes, claiming the trendy décor item is linked to arguments. According to her, the plant is associated with conflict and division because of its jagged edges and fluffy plumes.

Dlamini explained that pampas grass may look beautiful in aesthetic homes and Pinterest-inspired décor, but she believes that the plant’s texture and form are believed to create imbalance in a shared space, leading to arguments and miscommunication between people living together.

“This one surprises people every time. Pampas grass is everywhere, in every aesthetic home, in every Pinterest board, but it is an argument plant....You brought an argument plant into your home and you put it in a vase.”

The plant is dominant in decorative spaces. Image: @Khethukuthula Dlamini

Source: Facebook

Pampas grass meaning and unverified claims

Khethukuthula's claims have yet to be substantiated. Pampas grass is described as a large ornamental grass native to South America, known for its tall stems and soft, feathery plumes. It spread globally as a decorative plant and became popular in gardens and interior design because of its striking, fountain-like appearance.

The plant is also widely linked to symbolic meanings such as abundance, prosperity, and natural beauty in various cultural and design contexts. In modern décor, it is often used for its aesthetic appeal in arrangements and styling, especially in indoor minimalist and event settings.

In general, its cultural significance varies, and it is primarily valued as a decorative plant rather than one with scientifically verified behavioural or emotional effects.

View the Facebook video below:

South Africans asked questions and told jokes

The video quickly gained traction online, with many social media users sharing their confusion and fear reactions. This is what Mzansi had to say on her page:

Yashmitha Padayachee asked:

“Peace lilies? Spider plant and snake plant?”

Olwethu Gojo commented:

“Please tell us about that plant whose leaves tear when it grows.”

Nicolene Trom reacted:

“Ooohh, I had no idea, let me go take it out right now. Thixo yhooooo.”

April Mofolo added:

“Thank you so much. I need to get it out now. And thanks for the Wolfsbane, I didn't know it was toxic.”

Pamela Nomzi Hlobo joked:

“Mine is artificial. Is it safe to keep?”

Lindy Mogorosi simply commented:

“I really don't understand.”

More Briefly News stories on plants

A South African gardener shared five vegetables that are ideal for planting during winter, offering practical growing tips to help people maintain productive home gardens in colder months.

A viral clip showing a tree lying across a minibus taxi after powerful Cape Town storms left South Africans stunned, as strong winds uprooted trees and caused widespread damage across parts of the Western Cape.

A Western Cape woman shared advice on growing certain vegetables at home as a way to cut supermarket costs and save money on groceries.

Source: Briefly News