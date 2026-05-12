A TikTok video posted on 11 May 2026 by a TikToker named Howard Booysen showed a tree lying on top of a minibus taxi in Worcester, Western Cape. This came after strong winds from the cold front ripped it clean out of the ground. The clip got South Africans watching online stunned.

Screenshots taken from the clip showing the minbus taxi crushed by the tree. Images: Howard Booysen

Source: TikTok

The Western Cape took a serious hit from one of the most intense storm systems to sweep through the province this year. Trees were uprooted across the region as powerful winds and heavy rain caused widespread damage.

Storm damage left South Africans divided

Booysen shared the video with a caption urging people to stay safe during the stormy conditions. South Africans flooded the comments with very different reactions to what they saw.

Some were genuinely concerned about the extent of the damage caused by the storm. Others could not help but see the funny side, despite the very real destruction left behind.

Worcester was not alone in taking strain. Several areas across the Western Cape reported similar scenes of uprooted trees bringing down damage on roads and nearby properties.

The cold front also forced Table Mountain National Park to close several sites as conditions worsened across the Cape Peninsula and surrounding areas.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the sighting

thabisomguni87 said:

“The question is, why do we keep planting the trees in the middle of the 🛣️roads? Clearly, the trees are hazards.”

Clayton commented:

“The tree wanted to take a taxi because the wind was coming. The tree wanted a ride.”

Source: Briefly News