“Why Plant Them on the Road?”: SA Stunned as Viral Clip Shows Tree on Top of Taxi After Cape Storms
A TikTok video posted on 11 May 2026 by a TikToker named Howard Booysen showed a tree lying on top of a minibus taxi in Worcester, Western Cape. This came after strong winds from the cold front ripped it clean out of the ground. The clip got South Africans watching online stunned.
The Western Cape took a serious hit from one of the most intense storm systems to sweep through the province this year. Trees were uprooted across the region as powerful winds and heavy rain caused widespread damage.
Storm damage left South Africans divided
Booysen shared the video with a caption urging people to stay safe during the stormy conditions. South Africans flooded the comments with very different reactions to what they saw.
Some were genuinely concerned about the extent of the damage caused by the storm. Others could not help but see the funny side, despite the very real destruction left behind.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Worcester was not alone in taking strain. Several areas across the Western Cape reported similar scenes of uprooted trees bringing down damage on roads and nearby properties.
The cold front also forced Table Mountain National Park to close several sites as conditions worsened across the Cape Peninsula and surrounding areas.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi reacts to the sighting
thabisomguni87 said:
“The question is, why do we keep planting the trees in the middle of the 🛣️roads? Clearly, the trees are hazards.”
Clayton commented:
“The tree wanted to take a taxi because the wind was coming. The tree wanted a ride.”
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za