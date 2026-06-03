CCTV footage of a mass shooting in Browns Farm, Philippi, Cape Town, went viral on 3 June 2026 after anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared the clip on X. The footage showed young men firing what appeared to be heavy military-grade weapons, killing multiple people and critically wounding two others in the attack.

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Screenshots taken from the CCTV footage. Images: Yusuf Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Cape Town recorded at least eight deaths across several areas on the same day. A woman was shot dead inside her shack in Mitchells Plain, and a man was killed at a Rondevlei garage later that afternoon.

Hanover Park recorded two separate fatal shootings within hours of each other. Those deaths brought the area’s toll since Monday to five people in under 48 hours.

A city demanding answers

The CCTV clip showed gunmen opening fire on a minibus taxi and a blue VW Polo at close range. One person was shot dead on camera while sitting in the taxi during the attack.

South Africans watching the footage could not hide their outrage, with many pointing fingers at the government. Many also questioned who was supplying the gunmen with high-calibre military weapons and ammunition.

Several people asked whether the SANDF, deployed to the Western Cape, was doing anything meaningful on the ground. Others called loudly for the death penalty to return, saying prison would not deter these men.

Watch the mass shooting here:

More articles about Cape Town shootings

Four men were killed and two others critically injured in a mass shooting in Nyanga on Tuesday morning.

A total of 10 people were shot in a shooting at a taxi rank on the Cape Flats in the Western Cape, as the number of shootings in November increases.

Police are investigating a case of murder after a 33-year-old man was shot dead inside a restaurant in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News