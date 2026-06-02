Four men were killed and two others critically injured in a mass shooting in Nyanga on Tuesday morning

Police say unknown gunmen opened fire at the corner of Moonwood Drive and Sheffield Road

A manhunt is under way, with early indications suggesting the attack may be linked to taxi-related violence

Four people were killed in Nyanga in a suspected taxi violence incident. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - Four men have been killed and two others critically injured after a mass shooting in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Tuesday morning.

Police believe the tragic incident may be linked to taxi violence.

Police say unknown gunmen killed 4 people

Reports from IOL indicate that according to the South African Police Service in the Western Cape, unknown gunmen opened fire on a group of men at the corner of Moonwood Drive and Sheffield Road at around 08:30.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that six people were shot during the attack. Four victims died at the scene, while two others were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

According to Traut, all four deceased are adult males, and their identities are yet to be confirmed.

The suspects fled immediately after the shooting, and a manhunt is currently underway.

Police have not yet confirmed a motive, but early indications suggest the incident may be related to tensions within the taxi industry.

Forensic teams are still processing the scene and gathering evidence, while additional police units have been deployed to stabilise the area.

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Two taxi drivers shot dead in Cape Town

In similar news, two taxi drivers have been shot dead at the Macassar Taxi Rank in Cape Town. A passenger was also injured and rushed to the hospital following the shooting at the rank. The shooting was believed to be related to ongoing tensions between two rival taxi associations. The incident followed tensions between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA) that flared up days before.

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The South African Police Service. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

3 people gunned down outside a mosque

Briefly News also reported that three people were gunned down outside of a mosque in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg on 14 June 2025. It's believed that a white Audi opened fire on a group of men who were outside the mosque. Three of the young men were struck and died, and a fourth person survived and was rushed to the hospital. It's not clear what happened to the other.

Source: Briefly News