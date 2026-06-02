Cape Town Mass Shooting: Four Killed in Suspected Taxi Violence in Nyanga
- Four men were killed and two others critically injured in a mass shooting in Nyanga on Tuesday morning
- Police say unknown gunmen opened fire at the corner of Moonwood Drive and Sheffield Road
- A manhunt is under way, with early indications suggesting the attack may be linked to taxi-related violence
CAPE TOWN - Four men have been killed and two others critically injured after a mass shooting in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Tuesday morning.
Police believe the tragic incident may be linked to taxi violence.
Police say unknown gunmen killed 4 people
Reports from IOL indicate that according to the South African Police Service in the Western Cape, unknown gunmen opened fire on a group of men at the corner of Moonwood Drive and Sheffield Road at around 08:30.
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Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that six people were shot during the attack. Four victims died at the scene, while two others were rushed to hospital in critical condition.
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According to Traut, all four deceased are adult males, and their identities are yet to be confirmed.
The suspects fled immediately after the shooting, and a manhunt is currently underway.
Police have not yet confirmed a motive, but early indications suggest the incident may be related to tensions within the taxi industry.
Forensic teams are still processing the scene and gathering evidence, while additional police units have been deployed to stabilise the area.
Two taxi drivers shot dead in Cape Town
In similar news, two taxi drivers have been shot dead at the Macassar Taxi Rank in Cape Town. A passenger was also injured and rushed to the hospital following the shooting at the rank. The shooting was believed to be related to ongoing tensions between two rival taxi associations. The incident followed tensions between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA) that flared up days before.
Briefly News articles on mass shootings
- Two people were killed in separate incidents on Monday morning, 7 August 2025. The incident occurred even though the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) condemned the widespread violence that has gripped Cape Town during an ongoing taxi strike.
- The South African Police Service (SAPS) is offering a R100,000 reward for information that could help them solve a deadly shooting that was linked to taxi violence in the Cape Flats on 6 June 2025.
- A deadly shooting at the Nyanga Taxi Rank on 13 January 2025 left one person dead and seven others critically injured following a shootout at the rank. Police arrested 19 people, believed to be private security guards, and seized 20 firearms at the scene.
- South Africans called on the government to take urgent steps to prevent mass shootings after seven people lost their lives in Phillipi East in Cape Town, Western Cape, on 17 January 2026.
- A deadly shooting in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, left two people dead and six others wounded when eight unknown men opened fire in a social gathering before fleeing, sparking a manhunt for the suspects.
3 people gunned down outside a mosque
Briefly News also reported that three people were gunned down outside of a mosque in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg on 14 June 2025. It's believed that a white Audi opened fire on a group of men who were outside the mosque. Three of the young men were struck and died, and a fourth person survived and was rushed to the hospital. It's not clear what happened to the other.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za