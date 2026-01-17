Seven were killed in a mass shooting in Cape Town's Marikana informal settlement over the weekend

South Africans demanded urgent government action to curb the rise of violent mass shootings

2025 witnessed several deadly shootings, raising concerns about public safety in the country

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — South Africans called on the government to take urgent steps to prevent mass shootings after seven people lost their lives in Phillipi East in Cape Town, Western Cape, on 17 January 2026.

According to SABC News, the incident happened in the early hours of the morning in the Marikana informal settlement. Three men were wounded during the incident, and one of the victims, who was killed, was a woman. The suspects reportedly fled the scene. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

3 deadly mass shootings in 2025

Scores of people were killed in various deadly mass shootings throughout 2025. In Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, six people were gunned down in a drive-by shooting on 1 November. A silver VW Polo and a black VW Polo entered the area, and the suspects opened fire in the area, leaving three others injured. The shooting's motive remained unknown.

More than a month later, 11 people were shot and killed at Saulsville Hostel in Atteridgeville, Tshwane, on 6 December 2025. Fourteen others were injured and were rushed to the hospital after three unknown gunmen entered the hostel where agroup of people were drinking. They started shooting and killed 11 people, the youngest being a three-year-old toddler.

Nine people were killed, and 10 were injured in a deadly shooting in KwaNoxolo Tavern in Bekkersdal, Mogale City, on 21 December. A total of 12 unknown gunmen entered the tavern in a white minibus ans silver sedan. They opened fire and shot at patrons indiscriminately.

South Africans are concerned about mass shootings

Netizens commenting on Facebook expressed their concerns about the increase in mass shootings in the country.

Sabelo Jongolo said:

"South Africa's situation really requires intelligent agencies that will be able to operate on the grounds secretly. Do classified missions to conquer kingpins and their network of connections."

Garin J Wolf said:

"Five people were also shot last night in Lavender Hill, including a 13-year-old boy who died in the shooting."

Serame Sereke said:

"Take the Political Killings Task Team to that place."

Geatman Alex said

"South Africans are getting used to this story."

Qocwa Jojo asked:

"Can't it be a relief in these mass shootings if the police can close residential areas in their numbers and every vehicle, making sure that nobody goes in or out without being searched for guns?"

SAPS shuts down 21 illegally-operating taverns

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service in Gauteng closed down 21 illegally-operating taverns during Operation Shanela between 10 and 11 January 2026. The police also arrested 38 suspects for possession of and dealing in drugs.

The police embarked on the Operation following multiple mass shootings in the province. The police slammed illegally operating taverns.

