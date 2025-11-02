Boksburg Drive-By Leaves 6 Dead, South Africans Weigh In on Horror

Six people have been shot and killed in Boksburg on the East Rand in Gauteng on Saturday, 1 November 2025

Another three people have been seriously injured in the drive-by shooting in Reiger Park, Johannesburg

It is alleged that two VW Polos entered the area and opened fire at random

Another mass shooting has rocked Johannesburg on Saturday, 1 November 2025. In the latest incident, six people have been killed and another three injured in a mass drive-by shooting in Reiger Park, Boksburg, in the East Rand.

Six people have been killed and three others injured.

Six people killed in mass shooting

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, two cars, a silver VW Polo and a black VW Polo, entered the area on Saturday afternoon, 1 November 2025. The suspects randomly opened fire on people in the area, killing six and leaving another three injured.

Nevhuhulwi said that the motive for the shooting is being investigated, adding that the circumstances of the shooting are unclear and that the police are on a manhunt for the suspects of the fatal shooting. Nevhuhulwi noted that Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Gauteng, Major General Fred Kekana, has mobilised resources following the drive-by shooting incident in Reiger Park.

South Africans react

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the fatal shooting in Reiger Park.

@dwain_trollip said:

"The police were alerted about guys walking around with guns an hour before this happened."

@Proudly012 said:

"Too many guns in the wrong hands."

@adamabankura said:

"Coloured communities are under siege."

@SeanBouw said:

"Yet Cyril Ramaphosa still spends money on Commissions about Political Killings."

@KatlegoKaG said:

"Mmmm this country!"

A silver Polo and a black Polo came to this area and started shooting randomly.

Other mass shootings in 2025

Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) members have arrested one person for the deadly mass shooting in Westbury that left two teenagers dead. 18-year-old Tigan du Plessis and 17-year-old Diegan Ryters were shot dead on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, when armed men opened fire on them. The duo was among a group of youngsters who were sitting in a home in Westbury when four suspects allegedly entered the premises and fired at them.

Five people have been shot and killed in a tavern shooting in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit. Six others sustained injuries. Gunmen allegedly opened fire at the tavern in Dunusa, Extension 10, in the early hours of Sunday morning, 5 October 2025. Police have opened an investigation into the incident for murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

Gunmen in the Eastern Cape shot dead three people and left two others injured in the Tshapile Village outside eNgcobo. The victims were preparing for a funeral when heavily armed gunmen stormed the complex and opened fire on them. Police have mobilised the full resources to trace and speedily locate at least two suspects wanted for the murder.

Three people were gunned down in Nyanga, in what has been described as a mass shooting. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Borcherds Quarry and Klipfontein Road. The motive for the shooting is not yet known, but the province has been gripped by rampant gang violence.

8 Killed in Umlazi informal settlement in KwaZulu-Natal

Briefly News also reported that the South African Police Service is investigating a case of murder after a mass shooting in KwaZulu-Natal.

Eight people were killed in Umlazi in the south of Durban when unknown assailants opened fire in a shack in an informal settlement.

