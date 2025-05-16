Armed gunmen in the Eastern Cape shot dead three people and left two others injured in the Tshapile Village outside eNgcobo

The victims were preparing for a funeral when heavily armed gunmen stormed the complex and opened fire on them

Police have mobilised the full resources to trace and speedily locate at least two suspects wanted for the murder

EASTERN CAPE – Police are on the hunt for a group of armed men after a mass shooting in the Eastern Cape.

Three people were killed and two others injured during the shooting on 15 May 2025 in the Tshapile Village outside eNgcobo.

According to reports, the victims were preparing for a funeral when heavily armed gunmen opened fire on them.

Police call on the community for assistance

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, has called on community members to come forward with information that could assist police in tracing the suspects.

“The police have mobilised their full resources to trace and speedily locate at least two suspects, who are believed to be involved in this heinous and terrible incident,” Major Gen Kupiso said.

The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit in Ngcobo is currently investigating the case of murder.

Siyabulela Zangqa, the mayor of the Dr. AB Xuma Municipality also expressed shock at the incident while appealing for police to leave no stone unturned.

“I’m appealing to all members of the community to remain calm, and appeal to the South African Police Service to make sure they do everything in their power and apprehend these criminals and bring them to book,” the mayor said.

Victims were gunned down in the evening

According to police, the victims were mourning the death of a relative and were preparing for the upcoming funeral. At approximately 19:30 on 15 May, two armed men stormed their Mangweni location home in Dalasile, Ngcobo and opened fire on them.

Three victims, aged between 30 and 50, were fatally wounded. The other two were rushed to the hospital after they sustained gunshot wounds. Police are yet to establish a motive.

