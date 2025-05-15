Police have opened an inquest after 11-year-old Jayden Lee Meek was found dead at the Swazi Place complex in Fleurhof

The youngster went missing on Tuesday, 13 May, and his body was found the following day in the complex near his home

South Africans and Fleurhof community members are unhappy with how police have handled the case so far

Police have opened an inquest into the death of Jayden Lee Meek, whose body was found in the complex in which he lives, a day after he went missing. Image: @IOL/ Emmanuel Croset

GAUTENG – Investigations are underway into the death of Jayden Lee Meek in Fleurhof, Johannesburg.

The 11-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, 13 May 2025, when he was dropped off by his scholar transport within the gates of the Swazi Place complex in Fleurhof. His body was discovered a day later in the complex.

Senior detectives assigned to the case

Speaking to the media about the incident, Provincial Police Spokesperson, Colonel Mavela Masondo, stated that a team of senior detectives had been deployed to the complex.

“They’ve started with the investigation, and we are obtaining statements from the relevant people.

"For now, it’s an inquest pending further investigation. No one has been arrested so far,” Masondo said.

Masondo confirmed that once police got back the post-mortem results and had enough evidence that the young boy was murdered, then they would change the inquest into a murder docket.

Distraught family wants every apartment searched

The family of the 11-year-old are distraught following his death and is seeking answers as to what happened to him.

Jayden was dropped off within the gates of the Swazi Place complex in Fleurhof on 13 May but never made it to his home on the second floor.

Security confirmed that he entered the complex, but they don’t know what happened to him next. His worried family reported him missing at the Florida Police Station on Tuesday evening and continued the search for him.

His body was found on Wednesday, 14 May, on the second-floor stairwell near his home. His body was still warm and had some bruises on it.

His family are now calling for each apartment to be searched as they believe that he was murdered inside one of the apartments.

Citizens demand answers following Jayden’s death

Social media users have joined community members in calling for answers following the child’s death. Many also expressed frustration with the way the case is being handled.

Madaleine Speelman said:

“Apparently, people just walked all over the scene where the body was found. Police didn’t secure or demarcate the area at all. Security at the gate wasn't forthcoming with anything, and there’s no camera footage. He was still alive when they found the body and died at the hospital, so why wasn't every unit searched the night before? His death could've been prevented. They failed this child.”

Sandile Sanza Tyhulu stated:

“What do you expect in a country where people do as they please? South Africa is gone.”

Mosotho said:

“This makes me so mad. The police should have got a search warrant and started searching all the flats the whole night. Even the residents should have staged night vigils, just walking around the complex the whole night until the boy is found.”

Jenny Singh added:

“I think the evidence was already destroyed, and it gave the perpetrator enough time to get rid of the evidence, seeing as there was no immediate action when the child went missing.”

Noeleen Osborne stated:

“Gathering evidence as soon as possible is crucial. Those cops must get their act together.”

Theo Peacock said:

“Someone inside that complex knows something. The police need to work on them.”

Bernadette Petersen added:

“The culprit is right under their noses.”

