Body of Missing 3-Year-Old Found in Roodepoort Dam

The body of a three-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday has been found in a dam in Roodepoort

The boy disappeared after he followed other children to a local shop in Tshepisong near his family home

The incident sparked outrage as members of the community accused the police of not doing enough to help search for the boy

The body of three-year-old Mojalefa Savhuli, who went missing on Sunday, 27 April 2025, was found floating in a dam about 2km away from a local sports field where he was last spotted.

The boy was spotted floating in a dam in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, on Thursday, 1 May 2025. Image: @centralnewsza/X

What happened to Mojalefa?

Mojalefa went missing on Sunday after he allegedly followed other children to a local shop. The boy, who was living with autism, was last seen playing on a local sports field. He was wearing green shorts, a yellow jersey, and black shoes.

This incident caused the community of Tshepisong to start searching for the boy. Police and community members were actively searching for him and had called on the public to help with any information that could lead to his whereabouts. The community hoped to find the boy alive.

Body found floating

Mojalefa's lifeless body was found yesterday around 08:00, in a stream in Tshepisong Phase 1, close to the field where he was allegedly last seen. On Thursday, 1 May 2025, his body was positively identified by his mother. Tensions ran high in the area as the community accused the police of not doing enough to support the search efforts.

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the tragic incident that occurred in Tshepisong, Roodepoort.

@NormaMansoor said:

"I’m so sorry mamma 💔 please someone how dues a 3 year old go missing and no one notices it . Pleaseeee 😭😭😭 what that little one must have gone through."

@Bokunite3 said:

"How do any parent recover from something like this."

@0nk321 said:

"While we were searching for the child with this girl and her friends, the father took a taxi and went to a mall. Just imagine."

@TalentNyonie said:

"Very painful, never lose sight of a kid playing outside."

@Magnesium161962 said:

"Parents do not let your small children out of sight of adults. This happened because the 3 year old followed other kids to a spaza shop."

@DouglassMa33895 said:

"The mother should be arrested for negligence."

@Abuti_Phumza said:

"This is sad, but im sure there's more to this story."

@conductor24 said;

"But it is high time police start changing parents or family for negligence in some of these cases because I don't know what will you be doing for your child to go out of sight for 10 minutes not on a working day but Sunday."

