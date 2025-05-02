Scriptwriter and actor Thabo Masoga who played Ananias in SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam says he's hit rock bottom

The former Skeem Saam and Muvhango star, who was born in Zebediela in Limpopo province shares that he's now a security guard

The 53-year-old actor and TV producer also opens up about losing his houses in Gauteng, and fleet of cars

Actor Thabo Masoga with the late Charles Maja in 'Skeem Saam'.

Masoga, who portrayed the character of Ananias, the landlord of Big Boy and Leshole Mabitsela in the educational soapie says he works as a security guard.

Sunday World reports that the Limpopo-based actor is now working as a security guard at a bank in his home province.

The publication adds that Masoga was on Skeem Saam for a decade and exited the show two years ago.

Masoga also reveals that he lost his house in Hammanskraal, an apartment in Booysens, six cars, and is now renting a room.

The 53-year-old shares that he previously collected cans in Alexandra to sell as a means of income and nyaope boys sold the cans on his behalf.

“I was ashamed… I didn’t want people to see me like that,” admits the actor.

The actor also reveals that Limpopo TV is currently playing two of his shows which he's never been paid for.

The former Skeem Saam actor is the second star after Pebetsi Matlaila this year to open up about their struggles to make ends meet.

South African actress and radio personality surprised social media users this March when she revealed that she and her children are staying at a homeless shelter.

Matlaila added that she was unable to ask for help and was trying to make a living with the one radio gig that she has and that looking for another one is very difficult.

Former 'Skeem Saam' actor Thabo Masoga says he works as a security guard.

South Africans react to actors struggles

@Victori98500419 said:

"If the industry treats people like this then is it worth it to become an actor or actress?"

@TheGeopol wrote:

"Being an actor in SA will only lead to poverty. No responsible parent will ever allow their kid to become an actor."

@Lebelo_la_ replied:

"Try date these ones and they act all American on you then wonder why they broke. Self-esteem left black South Africans a long time ago. Idiots will be buying luxury goods leasing expensive cars when they got no tangible assets to their name. Ai f*kof ka di drunkards."

@Everybodzi said:

"When A regular employed person faces financial struggles through job loss, they go out there look for another job mostly out of their profession or start something. But SA actors and musicians they are blessed."

Former 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila hits back at backlash

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila hit back at the social media backlash after opening up about her financial struggles and current living situation.

In a video, the former Skeem Saam cast member revealed that not everyone approved of her sharing her financial situation.

South Africans reacted to her video, with some using her situation as a teachable moment, while others criticised her openness.

