South African broadcaster Dineo Ranaka recently opened up about leaving Kaya FM and getting robbed in her home

The radio personality also discusses her divorce and her mental health in the latest interview with Relebogile Mabotja

Her fans took to the YouTube channel to praise the radio and TV presenter for opening up about her challenges

Media personality Dineo Ranaka, who recently announced her YouTube channel has opened up about her exit at Kaya FM.

The Metro FM radio personality also reveals that her psychologist confirmed she's got ADHD during her therapy session.

The radio personality opened up about leaving Kaya FM and how therapy helped her in the latest interview on Relebogile Mabotja's podcast.

"My clinical psychologist said Dineo you have a problem. Do you know that I was wetting my bed? I would wake up and be like is this post-pregnancy things?"

When Mabotja adds that the media personality went through a lot in a short period of time.

Ranaka replies: "Divorce is not easy. I had a baby, I had a traditional healing training, and I was being abused in my marriage."

The reality TV star also shares that there was a toxic culture at her previous radio station [Kaya FM], which led to her departure.

South Africans respond to her latest interview

@Delight_M_Ngobeni said:

"Anything with Dineo Ranaka in it, no matter how long, is always worth watching."

@tshepisosenetla4960 wrote:

"Sadly, people like Dineo are labelled “crazy” in society. She carries so much wisdom, articulates herself well and puts things into perspective. Respect to her."

@sisam1724 replied:

"She describes her personal relationship with God so poignantly. It's truly incredible and inspiring because it makes one desire their own int*mate encounter with God. An experience that is raw, ugly, messy broken...inarticulate...imperfect. It's a person unmasked and n*ked. It's scary but wonderful to be vulnerable in the presence of a perfect God who sees you for exactly who you are...and who knows all you've ever done good and especially bad, but still loves you and wants to save you."

@nicolescholtz9104 said:

"This lady made me cry when she said, when you feel suicidal, that's when God wants you to die off something. A new level of growth that God has on in the cards for us. It makes so much sense."

@BusiBokaba wrote:

"As much as Dineo says that she doesn't want us to put her on the pedestal but to be honest anything that comes out of her mouth healed me a lot. Dineo thank you."

@anelisasandi2208 replied:

"Dineo is growing into a Godly woman. I want to see her preach. God must continue refining her. She is gifted."

@angelahMomo said:

"Dineo speaks about God so beautifully. She makes me want to read my bible and seek God even more! Thank you Sesi Relebogile for such a beautiful episode."

@Lesiba2 replied:

"I know that most men don't like Dineo and her character or charisma, but I am one of those few men who enjoys Dineo's presence. I love how she unapologetically speaks her truth. The manner of which Dineo's speaks seeks not to belittle or undermine others. She also doesn't point fingers at people. Her level of introspection is amazing."

@ngqekhwetshube7613 said:

"Dineo is a powerhouse. I can listen to this woman the whole day. She is very intelligent, bowl of wisdom. Great interview ladies."

Dineo Ranaka and LTido to host Metro FM Awards

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Dineo Ranaka and L-Tido have bagged exciting gigs at the upcoming Metro FM music awards.

The two stars were announced as the hosts for the Metro FM Awards 2025 Green Room interviews.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the news, with a handful of people congratulating L-Tido.

