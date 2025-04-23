South African broadcaster Dineo Ranaka has announced that she has a new talk show coming to YouTube

In the snippet she shared on Instagram, Ranaka will be talking about the deep topics touching Mzansi people

Her fans are ecstatic to see the radio and TV presenter back in action in an interview-like setting

Dineo Ranaka has announced her YouTube talk show, 'The Dineo Ranaka Show'. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images, @PhilMphela/X

Source: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka has a new talk show

Dineo Ranaka has announced her new YouTube talk show, titled The Dineo Ranaka Show. The radio personality shared a trailer of the show on Instagram, and judging by the snippet, she will have in-depth conversations that tackle South Africa's current affairs. No matter how uncomfortable.

"The topics are gut-wrenching. They leave me afraid half of the time. They leave me wondering [about] the kind of world, my children and yours are being born into," she said.

In the snippet, she was gearing up to talk about a topic which affected the young people in Mzansi.

Dineo Ranaka has announced her new YouTube talk show, 'The Dineo Ranaka Show'. Image: Dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

"We are living in the end of days. We are living in dark times," she sighed. The words 'the real, the raw, the relevant' also popped up, setting the tone for the show.

In each episode, Ranaka, who recently returned to radio, will invite certain guests to join her. The show will premiere on Monday, 28 April 2025, at 4 pm on her YouTube channel. She encouraged people to subscribe and join the conversation.

"Please help me grow this one," she said.

Mzansi is here for Dineo Ranaka's new talk show. One fan said, "I always knew you'd be a soldier for God in these turbulent dark days."

Another one exclaimed, "God is GOOD!" Whereas an eager one said, "I can't wait."

What Dineo Ranaka is up to at the Metro FM Music Awards

Apart from her radio and YouTube gig, Dineo Ranaka is also going to be hosting the Metro FM Awards 2025 green room interviews.

She and rapper L-Tido will be holding the fort and getting the scoop from the winners at the event. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced:

"Dineo and L-Tido to host Metros Green Room interviews. METRO FM Top 30 host Dineo Ranaka and Hip-Hop Star Thato ‘L-Tido’ Madonsela will be hosts in the Green Room, interviewing winners who just stepped off the stage at the Metro FM Music Awards 2025."

The Metros will be taking place on Saturday, 3 May 2025, at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga province.

The Metro FM Music Awards hosts announced

In a previous report from Briefly News, the hosts of the upcoming Metro FM Music Awards 2025 have finally been announced. South African seasoned media personalities Luthando 'LootLove' and Scoop Makhathini real name, Siyabonga Ngwekazi, will be holding the fort.

The nominees at the event have also been announced, and some of your faves are the top contenders. The two stars, LootLove and Scoop Makhathini, have shared their excitement online about their new gig, and fans are equally eager to see them in action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News