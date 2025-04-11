Media personalities Dineo Ranaka and L-Tido have bagged exciting gigs at the upcoming Metro FM music awards

The two stars were announced as the hosts for the Metro FM Awards 2025 Green Room interviews

Social media users had mixed reactions to the news, with a handful of people congratulating L-Tido

Exciting times are ahead as media personalities Dineo Ranaka and L-Tido have been appointed as the hosts of the Metro FM green room interviews.

Dineo and L-Tido on Metro FM Awards

Taking to social media, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed the two stars who will be holding it down in the green room.

Radio personality Dineo Ranaka, who just returned to the radio station, alongside rapper and podcaster L-Tido, are tasked with interviewing the winners at the award ceremony.

As soon as a winner is done with their acceptance speech, Ranaka and L-Tido would briefly interview them.

"Dineo and L-Tido to host Metros Green Room interviews. METRO FM Top 30 host Dineo Ranaka and Hip-Hop Star Thato ‘L-Tido’ Madonsela will be hosts in the Green Room, interviewing winners who just stepped off the stage at the Metro FM Music Awards 2025."

The Metro FM Music Awards 2025 will be taking place at the Mbombela Stadium in the Mpumalanga province.

Fans react to Dineo and L-Tido's new gig

Many people are excited to see Dineo Ranaka back in action. Whereas most people are congratulating L-Tido and can't wait to see him in action on the Metro FM stage.

@BVelebayi said:

"Happy for L Tido. Salute."

@FikileVezi is confident in Dineo:

"Great Combo. Big sis, Dineo Ranaka, can do this in her sleep. She is indeed a women of many talents."

@Zaddy_Swag replied:

"L-Tido deserves all dope things coming his way, man."

@Larry_TMM was confused:

"You gotta be kidding me man, L-Tido?"

@BassieBuzzing exclaimed:

"Here we go again!"

@Mario_Molapo congratulated:

"I love this for my brother. Congratulations."

@Kaybee_Archi stated:

"Oh, she's back!"

Dineo Ranaka returns to radio

The reality TV star has returned to doing what she loves the most: radio! The star was recently announced as the new host of The Saturday Top 30 at Metro FM.

Ranaka has seemingly backtracked from her sentiments that radio is a boys' club. Speaking about her sudden exit at Kaya 959, she told the Newzroom Afrika host:

"Radio is a boys' club. If you are not born male, it is difficult to even get executives and advertisers to take you seriously."

Dineo Ranaka says marriage is nonsense

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dineo Ranaka is against the institution of marriage following her experience.

Ranaka said it was the most nonsensical thing she had ever experienced. However, she is not moved by people mocking her for having multiple baby daddies. On Podcast and Chill, Dineo Ranaka said:

"I don't believe in hoarding human beings in my life. When your time has expired, on to the next."

Source: Briefly News