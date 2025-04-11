Gospel music superstars Khaya Mthethwa and Ntokozo Mbambo have a new song on the way

Taking to Instagram, Khaya Mthethwa announced his new song titled Outpouring will be available soon

Khaya Mthethwa is also the judge of a gospel singing competition, Gospel Superstars SA, alongside other music greats

Khaya Mthethwa headed to the studio with award-winning singer Ntokozo Mbambo. Image: Khayamthethwa/Ntokozo Mbambo

Source: Instagram

Exciting times are ahead as a new gospel tune is headed to streaming platforms. Singer Khaya Mthethwa and Ntokozo Mbambo are coming through with the heat with their new collaboration.

Khaya Mthethwa promises a fire song

On Instagram recently, Khaya Mthethwa shared that his upcoming release with award-winning singer Ntokozo Mbambo is available for pre-saving. The single, Outpouring, was recorded during one of his performances at the Heartfelt Arena.

The song will be available for streaming on multiple platforms.

"The wait is almost over… ‘Outpouring’ ft. my sister @ntokozombambo is coming soon. Live from Heartfelt Arena! Pre-save now," he announced.

Fans wait in anticipation for the collab

Worshippers who were at the arena when they performed the song described the moment as surreal.

Khaya Mthethwa has a new song and a new show on the way. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Many cannot wait for the song to be released.

Callie B said in excitement:

"I was at the show, and it was absolutely amazing."

Palesa N cried:

"I remember this like it was yesterday!"

Bongane Masilela added:

"This one, Inamandla [It is very powerful]. We are definitely pre-saving it."

Dumisela Mkhwanazi said this was fireworks:

"I can't wait for this Bomb. I guess it's fireworks."

Cyanda remembered hearing the song live:

"I remember this song very well."

Naledi Manyama is grateful for the collab:

"I’m loving the collaborations happening with our very own SA gospel artists. It’s just amazing, and thank you for the work you do. May God bless you more abundantly."

Lungsat Shabalala asked in anticipation:

"Today please.. We have been waiting."

Its Lian May cried:

"Finally! Oh, the things that I would do to be there."

What Khaya Mthethwa is up to

Khaya Mthethwa, Rebecca Malope and music exec Nkateko Maluleke are the judges of a gospel singing competition called Gospel Superstars South Africa.

Auditions for the song happened in three major cities: Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban.

In order to win the competition, Khaya Mthethwa reiterated that it takes more than just talent to be crowned the winner of this singing competition. A winner of a singing competition himself, Khaya said hopefuls should put their heart into their performances and have the conviction to uplift people.

The winner will get a recording deal with Gallo Music. Hosting this competition is social media sensation Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi.

Khaya Mthethwa and insurance company reach settlement

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khaya Mthethwa shared on social media that MiWay had contacted him for a settlement.

Drama ensued in 2016 when the insurance company reportedly declined his claim. However, after a long battle with them, he won the court case in 2024. Now, after rallying the public to help him, Khaya announced that the company has finally reached a settlement.

