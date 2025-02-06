Khaya Mthethwa has announced on social media that MiWay has finally reached out to him for a settlement

The insurance company reportedly declined his claim in 2016 and after a long battle with them, he won the court case in 2024

Now, after rallying the public to help him, Khaya announced that the company has finally reached a settlement

Victory at last for Gospel singer, Khaya Mthethwa. The former Idols SA contestant has resolved his issues with WiWay.

Khaya Mthethwa and MiWay have eventually settled. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Singer Khaya Mthethwa lashes at insurance company

A livid Khaya Mthethwa took to Instagram where he spoke about his troubles with an insurance company, MiWay.

TshisaLIVE reports that the insurance company declined his claim in 2016, however after fighting tooth and nail, he won the court case in 2024. But, his troubles did not stop there. The Luvela Kuwe hitmaker wrote on his Instagram page that the company ignored his emails and no payout was issued.

“Miway Insurance I’d like to know why our emails since Nov 2024 have been ignored by your legal department. My claim was declined in 2016 and I finally got my day in court with you guys last year in Feb and we won the case! Now it’s a mission to get you guys to settle this claim and I’m sick and tired of chasing. I hope I’m the only person getting this kind of treatment,” he said.

Khaya Mthethwa and MiWay have resolved their issues. Image: Oupa Bopape

MiWay responds to Khaya Mthethwa

After nine years of insurance claim nightmare, Khaya Mthethwa announced that he and MiWay reached a settlement.

“We signed a settlement yesterday and they are processing the claim as we speak. I am sure by the end of the week it's going to be done. I just wanted to say thank you for helping me spread the word and sharing your personal stories. This is the power of social media. You guys helped me fight the fight.”

Khaya Mthethwa also faced rumours that he cheated on his ex-wife. However, he has since broken his silence.

