The American multi-award-winning rapper Lil Wayne recently "boycotted" Super Bowl

The rapper shared a clip of himself mentioning that he won't be attending the SuperBowl and that he will be planning something else

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Lil Wayne's clip

Lil Wayne boycotts the Super Bowl. Image: Erika Goldring

Source: Getty Images

The American multi-award-winning rapper Lil Wayne recently had something to say about the upcoming Super Bowl.

Earlier on, the who previously trended after Mawhoo claiming that he sent him a DM, "boycotted" the Super Bowl after a trending video of him setting the record straight that he won't be attending the show, instead he has something exciting planned for Thursday, 6 February 2025.

The clip of the star announcing his non-attendance was posted on social media by a netizen @DailyLoud on their Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"Lil Wayne reveals he will not be attending the Super Bowl in New Orleans."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to Lil Wayne's video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@DemoOfUK said:

"Wayne should host a concert on the same days as the Super Bowl in New Orleans. So everyone knows he is bigger than the Super Bowl."

@Manic_Doge wrote:

"The NFL did Lil Wayne dirty. There's no reason why he shouldn’t be the one running the halftime show, especially with his legendary discography. Kendrick hasn’t earned that spot yet; his claim to fame is mostly dissing Drake, while Lil Wayne has been dominating the game for years. It's a huge missed opportunity not having him front and centre for the Super Bowl in New Orleans."

@aryemusic responded:

"Bro took it to heart and had to dress up in a suit to announce that he won’t be attending the Super Bowl like we care man I love Lil Wayne but man this sh aint even that serious and nobody cares."

Netizens believe that Lil Wayne is hurt for not being a part of the Super Bowl. Image: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Mawhoo speaks on alleged affair with Hlubi Nkosi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Mawhoo spilt a lot of tea on the L-Tido Podcast. She also opened up about the rumour surrounding her and Hlubi Nkosi, the ex-husband of reality TV star Londie London.

Following Hlubi Nkosi's split from baby mama Londie London, rumours of a new relationship with Amapiano star Mawhoo gained momentum.

Source: Briefly News