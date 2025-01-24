American singer SZA made headlines after it was announced that she would be performing with Kendrick

The two popular Americans will perform together at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to SZA performing with Kendrick Lamar

SZA is set to perform with Kendrick Lamar. Image: Timothy Norris/Lester Cohen

This is great news for the talented American singer and songwriter SZA, who will share a stage with one of the greatest rappers in the United States.

Recently, news about SZA going to perform alongside Kendrick Lamar at his Super Bowl Halftime show this year went viral on social media. In 2024, the American singer-songwriter Usher Raymond gave his Superbowl halftime performance his all as he blew many netizens away during his fire show

An online user, @PopCrave, posted the announcement regarding SZA's upcoming performance with Kendrick Lamar on their social media page.

They wrote:

"SZA will perform with Kendrick Lamar at his Super Bowl halftime show."

Netizens react to SZA performing with Kendrick Lamar

Shortly after the news that SZA will be performing alongside the award-winning Kendrick Lamar at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. Here's what they had to say:

@rianaxrae said:

"Baby’s biggest year. another deluxe, funniest movie, and now the super bowl?"

tisthedamnguts wrote:

"We are really about to hear Luther and all the stars live. Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god."

@wavu_is_active responded:

"They're revealing the guests now. what happened to the element of surprise in performances?"

@ibeystannin replied:

"Wow, this is dope. SZA your vocals better be on point for this one."

@pawhittingham commented:

"Yeah, to make up for the money they lost at those shows that people did not buy tickets for."

SZA will perform with Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl show. Image: The Hapa Blonde

