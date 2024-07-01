Kendrick Lamar recently scooped the 2024 BET Award for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

This is the rapper's seventh win in the category since 2023, and his fans celebrated his success

Peeps showed love to K.Dot on the win, while others threw shade at Drake and his fans

Kendrick Lamar's BET Awards win sparked mixed reactions among fans.

Source: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar has been enjoying an amazing run in his career since his beef with Drake gained momentum, and he now has another win to show off.

Kendrick Lamar wins BET award

Coming from seemingly destroying Drake and ending their years-long feud with several diss tracks, Kendrick Lamar has officially solidified his place at the top of the "hip hop greatest" list.

While fans continue to debate over the feud and dissect the rappers' bars from past songs, Kendrick has moved on and now has a shiny trophy to put on his cabinet.

This after the Not Like Us hitmaker won himself the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist award at the 2024 BET Awards, his seventh win in the category since 2013.

K.Dot has been on a winning streak in the category over the years, having only lost out on a win in 2016 to none other than his enemy, Drake.

Fans show love to Kendrick Lamar

Peeps were geeking over Kendrick's BET Awards win and praised his artistry, with some throwing shade at Drake and his fans:

motherboarddoc threw shade:

"Wow, the other artist must be mad as hell."

blastedzilla joked:

"The OVO community is already typing a paragraph with tears in their eyes."

Tu_Pimp_Tupac showed love to Kendrick:

"My GOAT never misses!"

Meanwhile, others claimed other rappers deserved to win over Kendrick:

Mr_BushyTop was shocked:

"Winning it without any project is crazy."

respect_yoursef wrote:

"K dot dropped one song and won the best male artist award."

SportsStooge10 said:

"I’m a huge KDot fan, but this ain’t right; he doesn’t have an album out. You wanna say best song? Sure. Performance? Yeah, okay, but Best Male Hip Hop artist? Come on now, let’s not do that."

