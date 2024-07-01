Kendrick Lamar Scoops Best Male Hip-Hop Artist at the 2024 BET Awards, Peeps’ Reactions Mixed
- Kendrick Lamar recently scooped the 2024 BET Award for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
- This is the rapper's seventh win in the category since 2023, and his fans celebrated his success
- Peeps showed love to K.Dot on the win, while others threw shade at Drake and his fans
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Kendrick Lamar has been enjoying an amazing run in his career since his beef with Drake gained momentum, and he now has another win to show off.
Kendrick Lamar wins BET award
Coming from seemingly destroying Drake and ending their years-long feud with several diss tracks, Kendrick Lamar has officially solidified his place at the top of the "hip hop greatest" list.
While fans continue to debate over the feud and dissect the rappers' bars from past songs, Kendrick has moved on and now has a shiny trophy to put on his cabinet.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
This after the Not Like Us hitmaker won himself the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist award at the 2024 BET Awards, his seventh win in the category since 2013.
K.Dot has been on a winning streak in the category over the years, having only lost out on a win in 2016 to none other than his enemy, Drake.
Fans show love to Kendrick Lamar
Peeps were geeking over Kendrick's BET Awards win and praised his artistry, with some throwing shade at Drake and his fans:
motherboarddoc threw shade:
"Wow, the other artist must be mad as hell."
blastedzilla joked:
"The OVO community is already typing a paragraph with tears in their eyes."
Tu_Pimp_Tupac showed love to Kendrick:
"My GOAT never misses!"
Meanwhile, others claimed other rappers deserved to win over Kendrick:
Mr_BushyTop was shocked:
"Winning it without any project is crazy."
respect_yoursef wrote:
"K dot dropped one song and won the best male artist award."
SportsStooge10 said:
"I’m a huge KDot fan, but this ain’t right; he doesn’t have an album out. You wanna say best song? Sure. Performance? Yeah, okay, but Best Male Hip Hop artist? Come on now, let’s not do that."
Makhadzi wins BET award
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi's win at the BET Awards.
The Limpopo singer bagged the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act award, and gave an emotional thank-you speech after the announcement.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za